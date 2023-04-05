All aTwitter: 5 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Got Ron Rivera to expand on his recent roster building comments.



What did he mean by this representing the "first time" he's able to do it in Washington?



Here's his full answer, which centers on Washington having a cheap QB room and therefore being able to spread money around pic.twitter.com/lQKib2xqlB — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 4, 2023

Ron Rivera today on how the status of Chase Young's knee may impact the choice with the fifth-year option. pic.twitter.com/CY3duaH3Ko — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 4, 2023

Some of the new guys share one thing fans should know about them ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/anls6tzMXR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 4, 2023

Coach Rivera had the honor of visiting the World War I Memorial for today’s playing of Taps, where they paid tribute to him and his father Eugenio Rivera @DoughboyFound | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/hGcghgNXWi — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 4, 2023

More from Rivera on Bieniemy's input ahead of the draft, and the state of the OL:https://t.co/oYm7wFO6X9 pic.twitter.com/4iUGcmYS7F — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 4, 2023

Logan has talked about Bergeron quite a bit to Washington. Obviously would be very excited to see him here https://t.co/dXnf1chiAR — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) April 4, 2023

Watched this clip and believe this tweet is a case of hearing what you want to hear. https://t.co/HNy8G5Gwxo — Marshall (@EstCommand) April 4, 2023

“What I want to do, is when I leave, I want everybody to go and say, ‘Boy the roster’s in a good place.’ … I want to walk away saying that’s what I did. I’m good with it. I understand it. I'm not going to be desperate."

On a must-win year for Rivera:https://t.co/lMfnXYWUK9 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 4, 2023

You may not like my new mock draft, but I’ve gone through several contingencies when I put it together, and there is just no way that this draft is going to come out like most people expect it to. Too much potential chaos elements and play. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 4, 2023

When the Panthers moved to No. 1, C.J. Stroud became the overwhelming favorite to be the first pick in the draft. Will the Panthers pivot to Bryce Young? https://t.co/IRLHAZ5abM — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 5, 2023

A few things appear clear. The #texans feel their offense can work with different skill sets at QB. Also, the size of Bryce Young is not a concern for them at all. Especially in the of DeMeco Ryans. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fKKRn1ROJy — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 4, 2023

This Hendon Hooker debate between @Granthpaulsen and @funnydanny could convince you to love OR hate the idea of the Commanders taking him? https://t.co/DvCp4d62Cz — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) April 4, 2023

FWIW: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is scheduled to make a top-30 visit to Washington later this month, per league source. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 4, 2023

They did meet with Anthony Richardson at the combine. He is not scheduled for a visit. But these visits are 4 a variety of reasons. Can be to learn more medically. Sometimes get a good feel on a guy so no need to visit. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 4, 2023

Rivera said they haven't ruled out anything at 16. Hard to imagine taking a QB at 16, but due diligence. Hooker will be interesting, coming off knee injury but talented. Does he make it into late 1st? if not, have to be ready just in case. So: Collect all info. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 4, 2023

Sources: The Commanders are scheduled to have just one QB in for a 30 visit—Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. He'll come in during the last week visits are allowed, which will allow Washington to get an update on his knee, and some time with the Vols star.



Interesting one, for sure. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 4, 2023

Titans & Packers Hosting Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker For Top 30 Visits https://t.co/P9290FQtti pic.twitter.com/KKyIyDhEmh — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 4, 2023

The New England Patriots reportedly shopped quarterback Mac Jones this offseason. Who could replace Jones if they trade him? https://t.co/FLbeE8k02b — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 4, 2023

Austin Ekeler realizes one more year with L.A. might be in store: "I guess the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year."https://t.co/oYZrHnMNzK pic.twitter.com/PN7u5Q5yzB — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 5, 2023

NEW: John Elway moving on from Broncos after consulting contract ends without renewal



via @ParkerJGabriel #BroncosCountry https://t.co/zNnPXKZ9us — Denver Post Broncos (@PostBroncos) April 4, 2023

Former Arizona Cardinals VP Terry McDonough accuses owner Michael Bidwill of workplace misconduct. The Cardinals responded with their own accusations. https://t.co/lM8SnrgV5g — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 4, 2023

Cheating and treating people badly should not be waved off as the cost of doing business in the NFL, writes @ConorOrr https://t.co/THI6vVJdBJ — The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 4, 2023

Former Cardinals exec Terry McDonough filed an arbitration claim today to Roger Goodell against Cardinals’ owner Michael Bidwell, alleging cheating, discrimination and harassment. Bidwill said the claims are baseless.https://t.co/MShAKIGk5M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2023

