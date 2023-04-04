Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker scheduled to visit Commanders on a top-30 visit

According to ESPN's John Keim, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is scheduled to make a top-30 visit to Washington.

FWIW: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is scheduled to make a top-30 visit to Washington later this month, per league source. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 4, 2023

NFL teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects ahead of the draft. The motive of the team is not all the same, though. Some NFL teams have a real interest in getting more in-depth with a prospect, including medical examinations with team doctors and training staff. However, other teams can use the visits for some prospects to create illusions that they are interested. The visits also do not indicate that teams have interest in selecting them with their first pick either; top-30 visits can be used on prospects projected to be drafted in any round.

Rivera said they haven't ruled out anything at 16. Hard to imagine taking a QB at 16, but due diligence. Hooker will be interesting, coming off knee injury but talented. Does he make it into late 1st? if not, have to be ready just in case. So: Collect all info. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 4, 2023

Check out the latest Trap or Dive podcast, where AJ, Dre, and I cover all things NFL Draft. We talk about who some national analysts pick for the Commanders in the first round. We also do a one-round mock draft with some interesting trade-back scenarios, followed by our prospect spotlights.

Be sure to subscribe to Trap or Dive on YouTube and your favorite audio platform to stay up to date on every episode.