All aTwitter: 4 April 2023

Keim said on his pod, if the ownership issue is resolved, and it most likely will be by then, folks in the building will def want to do Hard Knocks this year, to show how far they’ve come since starting to make all the changes to the org/re-branding.— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) April 3, 2023
In video form with @michaelpRTD. Ownership; stadium; looking at the roster. More. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/i3iRykQPNf— John Keim (@john_keim) April 3, 2023
This @RGIII run still gives me chills to this day…2012 was a time to be alive— Washington Today (@wshingtontoday) April 4, 2023
RG3 is gonna outrace everybody!!! pic.twitter.com/o2S8dFQfaS
@TheMMQB Lead for 4.3— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 3, 2023
“You saw it happen with max deals in the NBA."
How the NFL's QB market changed this offseason—and teams like the @Commanders, @Buccaneers and @AtlantaFalcons refused to chase good players with great money. https://t.co/AZ98Wbbv4L
The way people are reacting to this Clark and Reese thing, mannn I’m glad y’all can’t hear what’s said on a football field all the time lol. Y’all would think we’re barbaric— All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) April 3, 2023
Did not see this until now when "Matt in Maryland" called & pointed out -- Here was Angel Reese before game (apparently) to #Iowa fans and a 14-year old girl. @team980 https://t.co/5AwUj7Ibdv pic.twitter.com/g6QTPsFqg6— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 3, 2023
2 days ago ESPN produced a segment called ‘Caitlin Clark: Queen of Clap Backs ’. The focus; her clapping, “You’re down 15 points. Shut up,” and of course the “you can’t see me” hand wave.— L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) April 3, 2023
Her “trash talk” was embraced and celebrated. It wasn’t stigmatized and pathologized. pic.twitter.com/7Upyw475ze
The Ravens have offered FA WR Odell Beckham Jr a contract, per @AdamSchefter.— Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) April 3, 2023
This comes after their meeting with him last week in Arizona that went “good.” pic.twitter.com/OTBNQqCOS7
"I know the Ravens still wanna get a deal done with Lamar Jackson and I think he still ends up back in Baltimore" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4Ng8XYfbcl— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 3, 2023
One thing that scare me a bit with Darnell Wright - he doesn’t always bring his feet with him. Here you see him against another RD1 NFL talent in Brian Breese. He gets hit with the swim move and holds(but doesn’t get called). He’s not a quick lateral mover and sometimes it shows pic.twitter.com/vFs3atD76W— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 3, 2023
Darnell Wright up against Carter. You see the “lunge” and loss of balance here again. He needs to consistently bring his lower-half with him. pic.twitter.com/LEB6HkvlqG— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 3, 2023
Broderick Jones moving in space is fun to watch! pic.twitter.com/0kejHk7yE0— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 3, 2023
Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones makes blocking at the second level look so easy. pic.twitter.com/ViSeDNEzSB— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 3, 2023
Notice the wide base and hand placement here from Broderick Jones in pass pro. pic.twitter.com/IWMEkK1rJu— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 3, 2023
The Colts brass will work out Kentucky QB Will Levis on Thursday in Lexington, per sources. Fair amount of travel for Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen this week. https://t.co/a6aV4xKNx0— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 3, 2023
Update: There are NFL teams that don’t think that QBs Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are first-round picks, per @AlbertBreer— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2023
"There's a lot of split opinion on Levis and Richardson among teams." pic.twitter.com/V55IeB7LFp
In video from his arrest for public intoxication, QB Stetson Bennett accuses police of ruining his reputation. https://t.co/3KPxcxVr8i— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 3, 2023
From NFL Now: #UGA DT Jalen Carter is turning down pre-draft visits from teams outside the Top 10, as his agent Drew Rosenhaus is confident that's where he's going. If a team trades into the Top 10 before the draft, he would be open to visiting them. pic.twitter.com/kf7iQCN8wO— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023
VERY INTERESTING: The Tennessee #Titans have been exploring options to trade up for the 3rd overall pick which is owned by the Arizona #Cardinals, per Daniel Jeremiah of @nflnetwork.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 3, 2023
It seems new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon could be eyeing his quarterback of… pic.twitter.com/rH7CxJM86l
Out of the running backs I have charted over the last four years (100) there are 3 of the top 5 players in missed tackles forced per attempt in this 2023 class:— Jeremy (@PopesFFH) April 2, 2023
Antonio Gibson (20) - .48
Bijan Robinson (23) - .39
Javonte Williams (22) - .39
DeWayne McBride (23) - .36
Roschon… pic.twitter.com/GlC5ebZUer
The first TE selected in each draft since 2013 pic.twitter.com/lmbDScYbVP— PFF (@PFF) April 3, 2023
Most athletic long snapper in the @MathBomb database and looks like an F1 driver https://t.co/FHY54DMHLu pic.twitter.com/GKQcs1gsek— Colin Johnston (@ColinDJohnston) April 3, 2023
Jim Trotter says he was offered a severance package by the NFL, contingent on signing an NDA. https://t.co/56Y6vqRr3N— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 3, 2023
The NFL needed two more votes for Thursday Night Football to have flex-scheduling.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 3, 2023
Among the teams to vote no: Giants, Jets, Bears, Packers, Saints and Steelers, per @AlbertBreer, @peter_king.
The Broncos and Panthers abstained.
The NFL plans on revisiting the topic in May.
April 4, 2023
Might be the frozen cocktails making me talkative, but there’s never a bad time for some gratitude.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 3, 2023
I am forever grateful for every NFL fan who has ever bought a ticket, purchased a jersey or tuned in to a game on TV.
I’m fully aware this life I’m fortunate enough to live with… pic.twitter.com/73CNTR4lik
Sources: Maryland is hiring Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones. He’s the longtime DeMatha High School coach and USA Basketball staff linchpin who brings deep ties to the DMV area.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 3, 2023
Vince McMahon went on CNBC this morning to talk about WWE's merger with UFC under Endeavor and was asked if he was going continue to be involved in the creative side: 'Yes and no.'— Sportico (@Sportico) April 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/IvZEtJAhxz
