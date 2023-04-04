Darnell Washington Could Be Huge in the Commanders’ Offense

Darnell Washington, TE

School: Georgia | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’7” / 264 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late-1st to 2nd round

Player Comparison: Darren Fells / Mercedes Lewis

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD *2020 Georgia SEC FR TE 4 7 166 23.7 0 0 0 0 7 166 23.7 0 *2021 Georgia SEC SO TE 8 10 154 15.4 1 0 0 0 10 154 15.4 1 *2022 Georgia SEC JR TE 15 28 454 16.2 2 0 0 0 28 454 16.2 2 Career Georgia 45 774 17.2 3 0 0 0 45 774 17.2 3 View Original Table

Player Overview

A two-sport athlete (basketball and football) coming out of high school, Darnell Washington was a 5-star recruit splitting time at tight end and defensive end. Washington was able to stand out in a loaded Georgia tight end room. He played in tandem with teammate Brock Bowers, who made for a 1-2 punch where Bowers was the primary receiver and Washington was primary blocker. But Washington was able to make the most of his opportunities as a receiver displaying great hands and catching capabilities.

Washington projects as an in-line traditional Y tight end. He’s an outstanding asset on running downs due to his blocking prowess and massive frame, but still has room for improvement. Scouts believe Washington can work in both gap and zone-blocking schemes. Even with a limited work as receiver, there are tools that make teams believe Washington can become a TE1.

Strengths

Mammoth body frame for the position.

Impressive power, great at moving defenders in the run game.

Great focus when catching the ball. Good body control to go with exceptional hands and catch radius.

Tough to bring down after the catch,

Receiving upside.

Weaknesses

Sloppy technique overall. Needs better footwork and hand-placement.

Plods as he runs his routes.

Unable to break off or sink into routes.

Limited role as a receiver, only 45 targets in 3 years of playing time.

Doesn’t create separation.

Can improve in pass blocking.

Let’s See His Work

How Will He Fit On The Team

Darnell Washington would have been the kind of tight end Rivera would have wished he had last season when the offense became more run-focused. It remains to be seen how Eric Bieniemy will reshape the offense but the tight end room could use another run blocker and receiving threat. Washington would give the Commanders another 6’6”+ TE with Cole Turner to abuse mismatches. Washington’s combination of blocking with sure hands and wide catch radius could separate him from the competition to be a TE2 in his rookie season. With more playing time and development, Darnell Washington can be a feature TE1 and matchup nightmare for years to come.