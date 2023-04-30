Kazmeir Allen is an intriguing UDFA addition

Kazmeir Allen, WR

School: UCLA | Conference: PAC-12

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 22(?)

Height / Weight: 5’9” / 175 lbs

Player Comp:

College Statistics

Player Overview

As a senior in high school, Allen somehow scored 72 touchdowns. A California state champion in the 100m event in high school, Allen was originally recruited to UCLA as a running back, and he was listed as an RB during his first four years in school, accumulating about 350 yards rushing and 370 yards receiving.

In the 2022 season, the Bruins converted Allen to a wide receiver and he posted the best numbers of his college career, racking up over 600 scrimmage yards and 4 TDs.

In his last season, he ranked 21st in the country in kick returns, averaging 24.6 per return.

From NFL.com’s draft profile:

Smallish speedster who will need to prove to NFL evaluators that he is more than just a gadget option. Despite his explosiveness, Allen scored just 11 touchdowns on offense during his UCLA career, as his primary duties were of the catch-and-run variety underneath. He’s not a very effective route-runner, but his acceleration and agility could help change that if he keeps working on technique. His speed and open-field potential could create an opportunity for him.

Interestingly, at least one LA football commentator speculated Allen could be a good scheme fit for an offense similar to the one Eric Bieniemy is likely to install:

Kazmeir Allen is exactly the kind of player that Kyle Shanahan uses in his system, one with good speed and versatility. I could see him being used in a similar way that Deebo Samuel is to fit with their offensive scheme. It’s interesting that he decided to declare as a hybrid player so I could see him ending up like Lynn Bowden from the Patriots.

Strengths

Potential to be an early contributor as a returner on special teams.

Incredibly impressive straight-line speed.

Has the potential to be very effective at piling up yards after the catch.

Skilled at following blocks in open space.

Solid pass blocker for his size.

Weaknesses

Has to improve as a route runner.

Fairly small statured.

Still raw as a wide receiver.

Can be brought down by a single defender, as a function of his size.

Let’s See His Work

Kazmeir Allen taking a kick return to the house. pic.twitter.com/Gsz2CGyqeC — Imagidadnation (@imagidadnation) April 2, 2022

.@UCLAFootball Kaz Allen (@kazmeir_) has the HIGHEST Max Acceleration of any offensive player at any all-star game.



Not only is he 4.3 40-time fast, but he’s as twitchy/explosive as any offensive player in the entire 2023 draft.



Impressed as a RB, WR, and RS at the @ShrineBowl. https://t.co/63YSYBsWDu — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 17, 2023

Kazmeir Allen WR/RB UCLA 28 miles per hour on Treadmill pic.twitter.com/uuYoxbyrqL — Kenny chapman (@Creativemg1) February 20, 2023

How He Could Fit

Allen’s most obvious, potential, role on Washington’s team is a return man and deep depth wide receiver. Though he only returned kicks in college, his straight line speed may well lend itself to being a successful punt returner as well. And punt returner is very much a “position of need” this offseason.

Washington had the most - by a significant margin - punt returns in the league last year (44), the 10th shortest average punt return (7.6 yards), and was tied for last in the league in terms of punt returns of 20+ yards (0).

I joked in one of the post-draft threads that Allen reminded me a bit of Tyreek Hill, which is a ridiculous bar to measure almost anyone, particularly an undrafted free agent, against. But, a fairer comparison might be 2022 Jerick McKinnon, who the Chiefs deployed masterfully as a receiving running back. Last year, McKinnon massively inverted his career trend, receiving for almost twice as many yards (512) as he picked up on the ground (291).

Washington’s running back room is currently bulging at the seams, but is there potential as an “offensive weapon” for a guy like Allen on the roster? Only time will tell.