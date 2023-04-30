The results are in for the 2023 Pick-3 draft prediction contest!!

The 2023 (seventh annual) Pick-3 draft prediction contest was yet another installment in the history of the annual Hogs Haven draft extravaganza!

After a befuddling approach to the draft in 2022 when 23 of the 56 entrants did not score at all, and only 7 entrants predicted two players chosen by the Commanders brass, and none of those were selected in the round projected for the contest, this year was a relative scoring bonanza.

In the end, 53 of the 75 entrants scored in the contest, compiling a total of 586 points — the highest total achieved in the history of the contest.

One entrant predicted 4 of the Commanders’ 7 draft selections, though no one at all predicted the 7th round pick, Andre Jones.

Another 8 players predicted 3 of Washington’s draft picks, and 17 players managed to predict 2 of the Commanders’ selections.

This year’s winner scored 26 points by correctly predicting that KJ Henry would be drafted in the 5th round, and also listing Quan Martin and Ricky Stromberg on his entry (though not in the correct rounds).

Congratulations, then, to the winner of the 2023 Pick-3 Draft Prediction Contest, VinceItaly, who tops the charts with 26 points.

Here are the results for all of the entrants who scored 11 points or more:

As always, if I have made a mistake in anyone’s score, please feel free to let me know in the comments or via email and I will adjust your score with apologies. I use a spreadsheet and rely on manual scanning to identify correct answers as my supercomputer is in the shop for repair this week, and mistakes are possible with 75 entrants making 24 predictions each.

I want to thank all 75 Hogs Haven members who took the time to put together entries for the seventh annual Pick-3 contest. It literally couldn’t have happened without you. I hope you had fun and that it added just a little extra spice to your 2023 NFL Draft experience.

As always, the prize for winning this contest is an open invitation to a night out on the town in beautiful Bangkok, Thailand. All VinceItaly needs to do is get himself to Bangkok (with at least a week’s advance notice) and I will pay for a night of drinks at the bar(s) of his choice. To date, none of the previous winners has claimed his or her prize, but the prizes remain valid; they expire when I do.

With seven total picks in the 2023 draft, the Washington Commanders added talent to their roster and improved the team’s chances competing for the NFC East division title. The roster-building work isn’t done, however. I look forward to seeing which UDFAs and veteran free agents the team adds in the coming days and weeks as we prepare for another entertaining offseason and a great season of Dan Snyder-free Washington football to follow!

We’ve waited a long time for this.