All aTwitter: 30 April 2023 - Commanders round out ‘23 draft by picking RB Chris Rodriguez Jr and Edge Rusher Andre Jones

NFL draft 2023 undrafted free agents: UDFA tracker, signings, Washington rumors https://t.co/msBcHv0psA — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2023

Washington:



1 (16) - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

2 (47) - S/N Quan Martin, Illinois

3 (97) - C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

4 (118) - G Braeden Daniels, Utah

*5 (137) - DE K.J. Henry, Clemson

6 (193) - RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

7 (233) - LB Andre Jones, Louisiana — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2023

Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been selected by the Washington Commanders. #BBN pic.twitter.com/cm4ddDkNRP — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) April 29, 2023

Newly drafted Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. posted this on IG today. He lost his mother in January after a battle with Lupus. pic.twitter.com/30xxjkI4JU — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2023

More on Chris Rodriguez Jr.: pic.twitter.com/ootzlPpTds — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) April 29, 2023

Chris Rodriguez Jr. was drafted with pick 193 of round 6 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 401 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/HhqBlirap6 pic.twitter.com/TvujapTyKd — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Washington selects Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr 193rd overall



⬛️ PFF's highest graded SEC RB last season (90.8) pic.twitter.com/hxnWOoINxh — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

6.193 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (Kentucky)



"Rodriguez is a role-specific runner and unproven as a blocker/pass-catcher, but he is a bruising ball carrier with outstanding vision and toughness. He projects as a change-of-pace power back who gets better as the game goes on."… pic.twitter.com/WiEJmcyXCC — We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) April 29, 2023

Chris Rodriguez Jr plays with a violence to his game that Washington will love.



Rivera is all about competition — he provides that behind Robinson/Gibson.



pic.twitter.com/ppz0IIx3ab — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 29, 2023

Welcome to Washington chris Rodriguez jr pic.twitter.com/YErv1tFqVE — PAIN (@Xommanders) April 29, 2023

#Commanders take Chris Rodriguez Jr. from Kentucky - Have seen him a few times.



Nothing special but consistent, steady. Remember, Bieniemy & #Chiefs took Isiah Pacheco in 7th round last year and was very crucial. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 29, 2023

The Commanders had a 3rd-round grade on RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., per sources. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2023

Sensing a theme here ...



Brian Robinson - 6-1, 228

Antonio Gibson - 6-2, 220

Jonathan Williams - 6-0, 217

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 6-0, 217 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2023

Chris Rodriguez Jr. is from the same hometown as Antonio Gibson. Gibson was a senior when Rodriguez was a freshman and their two schools played each other: "He destroyed us."



Rodriguez said he looks up to Gibson and has closely followed his career. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 29, 2023

New #Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr’s position coach at Kentucky was John Settle.



Settle was teammates with Martin Mayhew on Washington’s Super Bowl XXVI team and he also served as RB coach for the Panthers early in Rivera’s HC tenure #HTTC — T M (@reshmanuel) April 29, 2023

Commanders' RB room:



1) Brian Robinson: 3 years left on deal.

2) Antonio Gibson: Entering walk year.

3) Jonathan Williams: Roster hopeful; has played well.

4) Chris Rodriguez: Just drafted.

5) Jaret Patterson: Uphill battle to make 53. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2023

Every team always says things like this, but given Washington's current group of RBs, this could be legit. Didn't really need a guy with Rodriguez's skillset, but perhaps they thought the value was too good in the 6th https://t.co/EEX3A5dlXz — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 29, 2023

Welcome to Washington andre jones pic.twitter.com/z7FlSkkowZ — PAIN (@Xommanders) April 29, 2023

More on Andre Jones: pic.twitter.com/f59d3VeuTD — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) April 29, 2023

Good article on the way Chris Rodriguez fits EB's scheme: https://t.co/hSjTBpFS8b — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 30, 2023

Commanders make Louisiana LB Andre Jones their final pick, taking him in Round 7 at No. 233 overall



6-4, 248 lbs...

2022 2nd-team all conference.

2022: 55 tackles, 7 TFL, 7.5 sacks.

Career: 216 tackles, 25 TFLs, 17.5 sax, 5.5 FF. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2023

At pick No. 233, the Commanders nab Andre Jones.



The Louisiana LB was a four-year starter (totaled six years in school overall) and saw action in a whopping 64 games (46 starts).



A teammate of Percy Butler's in school — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2023

.@Commanders fans, Andre Jones is long-levered edge player who's worked at DE and LB in his college career.



Jones is a patient, controlled yet still long, athletic edge player with clear rotational value early in his NFL career.



Congrats, #Commanders fans! #ShrineBowl https://t.co/H8ecFlBg0J pic.twitter.com/d84hLjdrg2 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 29, 2023

7.233 DE Andre Jones (Louisiana)



"Jones is a rangy, long-armed edge player with practical traits to do everything well enough, but he needs further development to take that next step and separate himself next to his competition in an NFL camp."

-@dpbrugler (Tier 1 )#HTTC |… pic.twitter.com/P0TLx5q1Vv — We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) April 29, 2023

✈WSH Drafts EDGE Andre Jones With Final Pick! Shaka Toney Replacement! High Ceiling Pass Rusher! - MAKE SURE YOU LEAVE A LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! - https://t.co/Oj0qccDtd2 — StreetScoresRico (@StreetScoresATL) April 30, 2023

Andre Jones wanted to sneak out and get a Commanders hat before doing his first media session with us. Lives just 10 minutes away from the mall.



"So many emotions right now. I don't know if I want to take off running or what" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2023

New #Commanders EDGE & 7th round pick, Andre Jones Jr., just gave a shout out to @BMitchliveNBCS for coming down to Louisiana every year. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 29, 2023

The #Commanders did not select a QB or a TE in this entire #NFLDraft



Two positions that a million mock drafts, pundits & fans said they should use the No. 16 overall pick on.



Yet nothing. Not me on either, but very interesting. pic.twitter.com/7MuobDgEpT — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 29, 2023

Washington commanders will not draft a QB this year. pic.twitter.com/Vh2gEidHen — PAIN (@Xommanders) April 29, 2023

Amazingly, the Commanders' 6th-round selection of a RB marks the first notable skill position addition since the team named inexperienced Sam Howell a starter. Even after adding Eric Bieniemy, no splash moves.



They were already loaded at WR; clearly felt good about RB and TE. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2023

Here’s the play. Martin thought he had the pick. Good position. Dotson swoops in. A little head shake at the end. Will be fun to watch them in practice. pic.twitter.com/vPv1hEdaYV — John Keim (@john_keim) April 29, 2023

Commanders Sr. dir. of player personnel Eric Stokes said he was enamored with @emmanuelforbes7's tape.



"The play that he made against Kentucky when he intercepted the screen was probably one of the more fantastic plays that I've seen in a number of years." pic.twitter.com/QQZyunmqaE — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 30, 2023

Pretty sure @FBallGamePlan is the only one with Braeden Daniels from Utah as his #1 offensive tackle for the 2023 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QyiDKxh2vZ — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 12, 2023

Some prior winners of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy:



Luke Joeckel

Jake Matthews

La'el Collins

Ryan Kelly, Alabama & Sebastian Tretola

Cam Robinson

Braden Smith

Jonah Williams

Andrew Thomas

Alex Leatherwood & Landon Dickerson

Darian Kinnard

Ricky Stromberg — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 29, 2023

The Clemson DL was dominant against NC State. On this key third down Myles Murphy knocks the LT to the ground with a long arm to cause pressure while KJ Henry wins inside with a club-swim and comes away with a batted ball. Nasty. pic.twitter.com/ilLk90X99F — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 3, 2022

The #Commanders mostly took elite #RAS players. While my verified numbers for Rodriguez just fell short, I know some scouts had him testing a little better, and it's likely the Commanders were one such team, so maybe for them it's all green here. pic.twitter.com/vbBTTfdC1L — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Waking up and looking at my mentions wondering if everyone forgot the Commanders hired Eric Bieniemy and have the best WR core in football?



Also, this season was always gonna hinge on Howell. That wasn’t changing in the draft and the OL isn’t as bad as you all seem to think. https://t.co/xCkDmZ07zx — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) April 29, 2023

And an All-Pro… So to the guys who don’t get the call today, never forget the feeling. And when you get the opportunity, tax them for every time you had to explain your value pic.twitter.com/vUzbcrSjPI — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) April 29, 2023

The draft piss me off and lock me in every year… — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) April 29, 2023

5 years ago I didn’t get called, this time every year I just remember that feeling.. https://t.co/AIy4md8spz — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) April 30, 2023

#Commanders have drafted all players from their Top 30 visits. These are the only players that remain from their visits. pic.twitter.com/2rXO2aeICI — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 29, 2023

Commanders Undrafted Free Agent Class reported so far:



WR Kazmeir Allen (UCLA)

WR Jalen Sample (Minnesota State)

WR Mitchell Tinsley (Penn State)

OT Mason Brooks (Ole Miss)

DE Joshua Pryor (Bowie State)

S Xavier Henderson (Michigan State)

S Kendall Smith (Illinois)



Mini-camp… pic.twitter.com/zlPMR8qIRH — We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) April 30, 2023

Kazmeir Allen is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 1.86 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2492 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/w2SLrFvWkR https://t.co/Jwgtk3sMUZ pic.twitter.com/RBEVkczC1f — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Ouch! Is that from a Pro Day? — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 30, 2023

Yes, but some context. USC, Fresno State, and UCLA all had their pro days during a monsoon level of weather. — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2023

Ah, I was going to say, doesn't seem to reflect his tape. Thanks though. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 30, 2023

He looked at the roster:

-Terry McLaurin

-Jahan Dotson

-Curtis Samuel

and said, "no way I see the field"



Falcons:

-Drake London

-Mack Hollins

-Scott Miller https://t.co/0ktvFrFknU — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 30, 2023

FYI...



The red flags on Dawand came in a text and DM to me earlier this evening. What I just told @DougMcCrayNFL seems like it could be true. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 29, 2023

Lack of dedication & laziness is the rumor. Is there more? — Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) April 29, 2023

Apparently, he didn't participate in Ohio St.'s pro day. He refused to be weighed and could be tipping the scales at 400 lbs now. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 29, 2023

Ron Rivera mistakenly referred to the Snyders as “formrer ownership” today. He quickly then said “current ownership.”



Just another sign, with several Jason Weight comments, that in the minds of the folks in the building Dan’s run is over. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 30, 2023

Can’t escape it, even on my birthday. pic.twitter.com/EVIVYTRoen — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 30, 2023

I dont know what this train conductor mascot/logo thing is. I dont know if it's just a draft thing. I dont know if it has anything official to do w the Commanders. I do know I dont like it. pic.twitter.com/JvMTmgV2fU — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2023

Jerry Jones: 'Ship Hasn't Sailed' On Ezekiel Elliott Possibly Returning To Cowboys https://t.co/TrSd0fZwOy pic.twitter.com/wX0YzyFtIY — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 30, 2023

This kid had the absolute best time at the 2023 NFL Draft in KC. @ScottHanson hooked him up with his draft binder and Jackson is already studying up for when his time is here! @NFL pic.twitter.com/NT11ZY7J6R — Samantha Hermann (@89samantha_lynn) April 30, 2023

Was at my sons basketball game and the referee was about to throw the ball up in the air for the game to start. The ref suddenly looks at me, sees my jacket & says, “Hey!” That’s a Redskins jacket. I don’t like them but that’s a nice jacket.” #HTTR pic.twitter.com/xUMvJBke2F —  (@iamjesejes) April 29, 2023

