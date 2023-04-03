All aTwitter: 3 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
OK CY99 @youngchase907— SZN⚡️ (@CommandersSZN_) March 31, 2023
pic.twitter.com/dZnCckOmUb
Would love to hear from @Gcarmi21, @discoque5, @DougMcCrayNFL and others on this, but during the early 90s (specifically *that* season), perhaps my favorite overall #HTTR defensive player - and its tough to single any one player out - was Wilber Marshall.— Simon Thurston (@SimonPThurston) April 2, 2023
Who remembers this? pic.twitter.com/ldwcknrkQx
Joe Tippmann could be an interesting option for the #Commanders. Mobile C that fits athletic profile of current OL group. Can run zone scheme or pull and block in space. Fits what Bieniemy had at C in KC. Washington also has Wisconsin's OC from last year, Bobby Engram, on staff pic.twitter.com/GmZ5QWdr8m— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 2, 2023
Darnell Wright just neutralizes Will Anderson on this rep. pic.twitter.com/YYlN6Y0Di9— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 2, 2023
Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents List https://t.co/306sBHqOll #NFL pic.twitter.com/Oje0xgFlJP— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 3, 2023
ODU’s Nick Saldiveri (RG below) isn’t a true sleeper because got @seniorbowl & Combine invites.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 3, 2023
Most NFL teams had fourth/fifth round grades on Saldiveri in November and sounds like he will go in third now.
If he lasts to Day 3 that’s stealing a four-position player & starter. pic.twitter.com/ZQbzKzgUGc
It's that time of the offseason when we start doing threads of where we stand so far, and we're starting off strong with the 2023 TE group.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Considered one of the best classes in decades, how do they stack up for #RAS? Anyone who watched the Combine already has a good idea. pic.twitter.com/ZeqXhMJCdF
Zack Kuntz is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 10.00 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/mpZ9CLNDkc #RAS pic.twitter.com/KAETGZr6jq— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Darnell Washington is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/nuPxNPNuDU #RAS pic.twitter.com/zh2fHQISua— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Luke Schoonmaker is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.86 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 16 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Jd1VNkpNhF #RAS pic.twitter.com/12mXzawrWr— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Luke Musgrave is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.77 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 26 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/VwODIVWRu0 #RAS pic.twitter.com/BI6VpcHTSG— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Tucker Kraft is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.67 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 37 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/OPF5lRteZ1 #RAS pic.twitter.com/GhEChcmmTz— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Sam LaPorta is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.49 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 57 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/DUhUTUN9Nq #RAS pic.twitter.com/4X0GaFGeBn— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Major Roman is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.18 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 91 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Pub2j9oafz #RAS pic.twitter.com/E9Dhwx634N— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
John Stephens Jr. is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 99 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/CtOwfyOBdO #RAS pic.twitter.com/VgN7ReICLZ— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Brenton Strange is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.06 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 104 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/pgkB4sICA8 #RAS pic.twitter.com/TR6OdZGaJ8— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
Will Mallory is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.02 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 108 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/6Kon6yztMQ #RAS pic.twitter.com/HJI6PNLovR— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023
#Cowboys under OC Kellen Moore— Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) April 2, 2023
Points per game:
1st*, 1st, 1st*, 6th
Yards per game:
5th*, 1st, 1st*, 1st
Situation-neutral pace:
2nd, 1st, 1st, 4th
Top-10 No-Huddle % each year
Plays per game:
1st*, 2nd, 1st*, 6th
(*with Dak)
They let Moore go for Brian Schottenheimer. ♂️
The Browns supposedly were required to place $169M in escrow by Friday for the Deshaun Watson future guarantees. Did they? The specific language of the funding rule invites the question. https://t.co/VBV7SWK1B6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 2, 2023
At this point, it seems as if the Packers and Jets will wait until the draft gets started to get their negotiations finally completed on an Aaron Rodgers trade. https://t.co/l7iJBVzqhR— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 3, 2023
Vikings stadium, which opened in 2016, will need $280M in maintenance over the next decade. https://t.co/wN1fhHHq1k— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 2, 2023
The Defenders still sit atop the XFL with a 6-1 record and have a huge game next week. https://t.co/KzQlgPuskF— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 3, 2023
MacKenzie Gore has the highest upside of any pitcher in the #Nats' organization. He made the mighty Braves humble. Terrific job. https://t.co/0Vz1Sbe5Xp— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 3, 2023
This is classless. Angel Reese is only 20, so she’s still young, but taunting Caitlin Clark like this shows a pure lack of class.— Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) April 2, 2023
Win with class, lose with class, play with class.
Clark’s mom and dad can be proud that her daughter ignored the taunting. They raised her right. pic.twitter.com/HQyVFuyJIw
The unconscious bias is STRONGGGGG with a lot of you.— Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) April 2, 2023
When #CaitlinClark did this 6 days ago she was celebrated… #AngelReese did the exact same thing and she’s being called classless.
Makes you think. #WFinalFour https://t.co/RWeeIZGbb9
April 3, 2023
Every sport needs entertainment like this.— Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 3, 2023
We need heroes and villains.
It creates storylines and gives everyone a reason to cheer and argue.
Women’s basketball won today. pic.twitter.com/WISsjXgc1G
"I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me."— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 2, 2023
Angel Reese is unapologetically her @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/9cuCWwayhA
The duo of @PatMcAfeeShow & @gkittle46 just took down @mikethemiz at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/BsMmOsZBfL— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
This is so awesome.— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 2, 2023
In 1974, Darla, Buckwheat, Stymie and Spanky of the Little Rascals, reunited with Tom Snyder. pic.twitter.com/VXwUMPe5cd
