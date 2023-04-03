Will the Commanders Land Homegrown Talent Anton Harrison?

Anton Harrison, LT

School: Oklahoma | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 315 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid 1st round - Mid 2nd round

Player Comparison: Dion Dawkins / Charles Leno

Player Overview

Washington, D.C. Native Anton Harrison was a 4-star recruit from Archbishop High School receiving offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, before settling with the Oklahoma Sooners. Harrison saw playing time right away in college. He played in nine games as a true freshman at left tackle. Then he became the full time starter as a sophomore, starting all games in 2021 at left tackle and most of his games at the position in 2022 where he only allowed one sack (11 starts at LT and 1 start at RT).

Harrison is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow successful Sooner offensive tackles alumni such as Trent Williams, Lane Johnson, and Orlando Brown. He is a left tackle prospect who took major strides last season to improve his draft stock. Scouts believe Anton works best in a zone-run scheme. Anton Harrison could find himself platooning the blindside as early as his rookie season.

Strengths

Has good size and length for the position.

Still relatively young with room to mature physically.

Has a strong firm base through contact.

Has active hands to fend off defenders.

Actively looks to help.

Elite grip to latch onto defenders.

Raw play strength.

Fluid and flexible hips.

Weaknesses

Needs to improve footwork in pass protection.

Better coordination between hands and feet.

Below average recovery when beaten.

Needs to play with more effort and technique in the run game.

Gives up too much ground to inside rushes.

Can be hesitant when recognizing blitzes, stunts, and twists.

Let’s See His Work

Anton Harrison number is #71

Anton Harrison having the play strength & ability to take the DE solo on the double-team to free up the LB on the climb https://t.co/6T5kLivmOT pic.twitter.com/ZTaXuGlwHo — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 7, 2023

Oklahoma LT 71 Anton Harrison declared for the 2023 NFL Draft today. An example of him looking clean in pass protection. pic.twitter.com/LMtsm2ooEl — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 1, 2022

Today’s OL prospect:

LT Anton Harrison, @OU_Football (#71).



Reminder: Tomorrow will be my final OL prospect of the week and starting on Monday, I will begin covering the top WRs in the 2023 NFL Draft.#Titans pic.twitter.com/j0eTduqK6V — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) January 12, 2023

Anton Harrison RAS so far.



With correction for arm length.https://t.co/nC2iEGaG4Y #RAS pic.twitter.com/b6S7tK1AVx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023

Interviews

Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison spoke this morning about potentially going back to his hometown to play for the Commanders, and how he believes that bench pressing isn’t a true measure of in-game strength. pic.twitter.com/LqAhbPgCuU — Thijo (@DynamicSoul2) March 4, 2023

How does he fit on the team

The offensive line will be in the middle of a shake up with as many as four new starters for the 2023 season. There is a possibility the Commanders could move on from Charles Leno as a cap-saving salary cut. If the Commanders go this route, Anton Harrison could be on their short list of top tackle prospects Washington can select at #16. Anton Harrison is considered to be the best tackle in pass protection in this class behind Peter Skoronski. Harrison would be a Week 1 starter and anchor the blindside for years to come. With improvements to run blocking and hand placement, Harrison could develop into an elite player at the position.