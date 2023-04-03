 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will the Commanders Land Homegrown Talent Anton Harrison?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
Kansas State v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Anton Harrison, LT

School: Oklahoma | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 315 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid 1st round - Mid 2nd round

Player Comparison: Dion Dawkins / Charles Leno

Player Overview

Washington, D.C. Native Anton Harrison was a 4-star recruit from Archbishop High School receiving offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, before settling with the Oklahoma Sooners. Harrison saw playing time right away in college. He played in nine games as a true freshman at left tackle. Then he became the full time starter as a sophomore, starting all games in 2021 at left tackle and most of his games at the position in 2022 where he only allowed one sack (11 starts at LT and 1 start at RT).

Harrison is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow successful Sooner offensive tackles alumni such as Trent Williams, Lane Johnson, and Orlando Brown. He is a left tackle prospect who took major strides last season to improve his draft stock. Scouts believe Anton works best in a zone-run scheme. Anton Harrison could find himself platooning the blindside as early as his rookie season.

Strengths

  • Has good size and length for the position.
  • Still relatively young with room to mature physically.
  • Has a strong firm base through contact.
  • Has active hands to fend off defenders.
  • Actively looks to help.
  • Elite grip to latch onto defenders.
  • Raw play strength.
  • Fluid and flexible hips.

Weaknesses

  • Needs to improve footwork in pass protection.
  • Better coordination between hands and feet.
  • Below average recovery when beaten.
  • Needs to play with more effort and technique in the run game.
  • Gives up too much ground to inside rushes.
  • Can be hesitant when recognizing blitzes, stunts, and twists.

Let’s See His Work

Anton Harrison number is #71

Interviews

How does he fit on the team

The offensive line will be in the middle of a shake up with as many as four new starters for the 2023 season. There is a possibility the Commanders could move on from Charles Leno as a cap-saving salary cut. If the Commanders go this route, Anton Harrison could be on their short list of top tackle prospects Washington can select at #16. Anton Harrison is considered to be the best tackle in pass protection in this class behind Peter Skoronski. Harrison would be a Week 1 starter and anchor the blindside for years to come. With improvements to run blocking and hand placement, Harrison could develop into an elite player at the position.

