The Washington Commanders 2023 Day 3 Mock Draft: Depth is Added

The 2023 NFL Draft resumed last night in Kansas City with rounds two and three. The Washington Commanders delivered a surprise to fans in the second round with the addition of another defensive back. In round three, the front office finally addressed the offensive line with the selection of a center.

Day three of the draft arrives today with rounds four through seven. By early Saturday evening, we will know who the Commanders selected in the remaining rounds and they will quickly turn their attention to the pool of undrafted free agents (UDFA). There will be no trades today in this mock, but don’t be surprised if it actually occurs. Team needs on day three will continue to be the offensive line and overall depth. It’s time to close out the 2023 draft with this final mock.

Round Four, Pick #118

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Running Back | 6’1”, 210 lbs

The Commanders are widely expected to select a running back in this draft and many solid prospects remain. Kenny McIntosh of national champion Georgia is a fan favorite and would be a good addition. He is a superb pass catcher and this Bulldog has the prototypical size and strength to succeed at the next level.

Round Five, Pick #150

Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Offensive Tackle | 6’6”, 320 lbs

Fans were on edge after the Burgundy and Gold drafted a pair of defensive backs in the first two rounds, but Pittsburgh’s Carter Warren is a sizable offensive tackle and would put some of those fears to rest. Warren was considered to be an early round prospect before a torn meniscus ended his final season after just four games.

Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, Chandler Zavala, Jaelyn Duncan, Nick Saldiveri, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Atonio Mafi, and Carter Warren are my top ranked OL available headed into day three. — Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) April 29, 2023

Round Six, Pick #193

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Linebacker | 6’0”, 226 lbs

Another position that fans want the Commanders to fortify is the middle linebacker position and SirVocea Dennis could be the answer to those wishes. Will the powers that be in Ashburn make this choice?

Round Six, Pick #215 (Compensatory)

Clayton Tune, Houston

Quarterback | 6’3”, 215 lbs

We return to the same player that was mocked at this point yesterday. Clayton Tune would be a developmental quarterback for Washington and could be a serviceable backup in the future.

Round Seven, Pick #233

Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

Defensive End | 6’4”, 285 lbs

For the last two days, we have mentioned the suspension of defensive end Shaka Toney for the 2023 season and a defensive end could be chosen late in the draft. Oklahoma State’s Tyler Lacy could be Toney’s replacement for now.

The 2023 mock draft season comes to an end. What a ride it has been. See you as we go along.