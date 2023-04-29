Best of Who’s Left: 2023 Draft Day 3

Washington’s selections through round 3 have been a bit unconventional, and have some folks scratching their heads, but it’s not too early to take a look at who is likely to be left on the board for Washington’s next pick, at No. 118 this afternoon, midway through the fourth round.
With 15 selections before Washington, I’m going to cluster the highest rated 25 (or so) players remaining on the board by position areas. Players with whom the team had top 30 visits are in italics.
Quarterback:
Jake Haener
Jaren Hall
Running Back:
Roschon Johnson
Israel Abanikanda
Chase Brown
Ronnie Brown
Tight End:
Will Mallory
Josh Whyle
Zack Kuntz
Wide Receiver:
Tyler Scott
Charlie Jones
AT Perry
Center:
Luke Wypler
Olusegun Oluwatimi
Alex Forsyth
Guard:
Chandler Zavala
Braeden Daniels
Sidy Sow
Atonio Mafi
Tackle:
Massive right tackle with rare length but limited athleticism that impacts his consistency. Defenders accustomed to winning with power will need to switch up their approach against Jones. His physical traits help cover up some of his athletic deficiencies, while his power can be better unleashed with accurate hand strikes and a run scheme tailored to what he does best. The former high school basketball standout has decent slide quickness in protection but is unable to find his feet when attempting to match inside counters or stall out gaming fronts. Jones is a work in progress with holes that will have to be covered up with scheme help, but he should become a starting right tackle if he maintains the playing weight his team desires. (Comp: Trent Brown)
Blake Freeland
Carter Warren
Nick Saldiveri
Defensive Line:
Moro Ojomo
Scott Matlock
EDGE:
Adebawore seems like a positional tweener, checking in a little short for the edge and a little light for the interior. However, he was able to handle himself at the point of attack at the Senior Bowl and is just a few hearty meals away from checking in at a weight that could pass for an even front three-technique. He’s a powerful man who wins with force over fluidity. He will need better play recognition in the future, but his explosive first contact and ability to play under his opponent’s pads could earn him a spot as a base end with sub-package rush ability or simply as a rotational interior defender.
Linebacker:
Henry To’oTo’o
Nick Herbig
Kyle Soelle
Defensive Back:
Kelee Ringo
Clark Phillips
Darius Rush
Terrell Smith
Antonio Johnson
Cory Trice
Who would you be targeting at pick #118 this afternoon?
Poll
What position would you target in round 4?
-
50%
OL
-
0%
QB
-
2%
RB
-
0%
WR
-
7%
TE
-
0%
DL
-
19%
LB
-
0%
DB
-
18%
Best available
