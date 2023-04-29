Best of Who’s Left: 2023 Draft Day 3

Washington’s selections throw round 3 have been a bit unconventional, and have some folks scratching their heads, but it’s not too early to take a look at who is likely to be left on the board for Washington’s next pick, at No. 118 this afternoon, midway through the fourth round.

With 15 selections before Washington, I’m going to cluster the highest rated 25 (or so) players remaining on the board by position areas. Players with whom the team had top 30 visits are in italics.

Quarterback:

Jake Haener

Jaren Hall

Running Back:

Roschon Johnson

Israel Abanikanda

Chase Brown

Ronnie Brown

Tight End:

Will Mallory

Josh Whyle

Zack Kuntz

Wide Receiver:

Tyler Scott

Charlie Jones

AT Perry

Center:

Luke Wypler

Olusegun Oluwatimi

Alex Forsyth

Guard:

Chandler Zavala

Braeden Daniels

Sidy Sow

Atonio Mafi

Tackle:

Dawand Jones

Massive right tackle with rare length but limited athleticism that impacts his consistency. Defenders accustomed to winning with power will need to switch up their approach against Jones. His physical traits help cover up some of his athletic deficiencies, while his power can be better unleashed with accurate hand strikes and a run scheme tailored to what he does best. The former high school basketball standout has decent slide quickness in protection but is unable to find his feet when attempting to match inside counters or stall out gaming fronts. Jones is a work in progress with holes that will have to be covered up with scheme help, but he should become a starting right tackle if he maintains the playing weight his team desires. (Comp: Trent Brown)

Blake Freeland

Carter Warren

Nick Saldiveri

Defensive Line:

Moro Ojomo

Scott Matlock

EDGE:

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Adebawore seems like a positional tweener, checking in a little short for the edge and a little light for the interior. However, he was able to handle himself at the point of attack at the Senior Bowl and is just a few hearty meals away from checking in at a weight that could pass for an even front three-technique. He’s a powerful man who wins with force over fluidity. He will need better play recognition in the future, but his explosive first contact and ability to play under his opponent’s pads could earn him a spot as a base end with sub-package rush ability or simply as a rotational interior defender.

Linebacker:

Henry To’oTo’o

Nick Herbig

Kyle Soelle

Defensive Back:

Kelee Ringo

Clark Phillips

Darius Rush

Terrell Smith

Antonio Johnson

Cory Trice

Who would you be targeting at pick #118 this afternoon?