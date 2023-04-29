All aTwitter: 29 April 2023 - Commanders add DB Quan Martin and OL Ricky Stromberg on Friday night

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Our favorite SAF fits in the 2023 NFL Draft:— Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) April 25, 2023
- Brian Branch gives the Eagles secondary a chess piece as a weaponized nickel with the range and instincts to play back at safety
- Quan Martin’s explosiveness, IQ, and demeanour would be perfect for the Commanders at nickel pic.twitter.com/41ijsZlPVa
Double lockdown— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
Welcome, @JartaviusM_ pic.twitter.com/kUmf8yotCE
This was the moment for @LehighAthletics alum Quan Martin (@JartaviusM_) after being drafted 47th overall by the Washington Commanders this evening.#NFLDraft | @IlliniFootball | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/RMRIJug0rR— Alex Martin ♛ (@NP_AlexMartin) April 29, 2023
New #Comanders DB - Jartavius "Quan" Martin had 64 tackles, 3 TFL, Sack, 3 INT, 11 PBU's, 14 passes defended, a QB hurry & 2 FF in '22.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 29, 2023
Led Illinois in solo tackles at 51. 4th highest tackling grade per @PFF in country at 90.4. pic.twitter.com/alIDrOu0Vt
DB Jartavius "Quan" Martin fits the Commanders mold of position flex (S, WCB, SCB), multiple years of production (five-year starter) and elite competition (Big Ten).— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 29, 2023
He could play nickel right away for Washington.
Also, per @dpbrugler: Martin was his team's barber in HS.
Dane Brugler had Quan Martin rated as the third-best Safety.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 29, 2023
He gave Quan a 3rd-Round grade and has him has the 81st overall prospect.
Here's his write-up. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/m7R8Tucpcl
Attention, @Commanders fans: Quan Martin (@JartaviusM_) is a big-time playmaker.— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) April 29, 2023
The former @IlliniFootball star goes No. 4️⃣7️⃣. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/06DoR81OF4
Chris Simms ranked Jartavius Quan Martin as the best safety in this years draft, but he also said Percy Butler was the 'best pure free safety' in the 2022 draft. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— R. Richardson (@NatsJunkie) April 29, 2023
Quan Martin comments start at the 1:02:00 mark https://t.co/4wpb6e5d34— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 29, 2023
In a pre-draft interview on the @BeltwayFootball pod, Illinois football reporter @mrwagner25 said about Quan Martin: "Not the longest guy, tallest guy but he's very smart, very strong, a sure tackler." Believes Martin can be a Day 1 nickel starter, which the Commanders need— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2023
Quan Martin (@JartaviusM_) was originally a boundary corner and safety but moved to the slot his junior year & from that point, had 22 passes defended & 4 INTs over the past two seasons. His 44-inch vertical & 11-1 broad jump ranked 1st among safeties at the combine. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/atvGHCCLUj— The BnG® (@PhilipHughesNFL) April 29, 2023
Quan -> COMMANDERS— The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) April 29, 2023
Quan (or Jartavius) Martin, primarily played nickel cb for Illinois but also has some experience at S and CB.
Martin is a quick-twitch player with rare lower body explosion and he is also known for his high football IQ and great tackling ability. pic.twitter.com/XxkZ3YbS7V
Quan Martin has a 44-inch vertical. My god.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2023
#Commanders fans, Quan Martin is a TOP-TIER NICKEL!— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023
"I play the ALL OF THE ABOVE" position. @JartaviusM_ x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/XcV0A2GK7c
Honestly, if you didn’t like the Quan Martin pick, did you not watch any Witherspoon film? That Illinois secondary was so much fun to watch. Brown was also awesome.— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) April 29, 2023
Washington's secondary is, out of nowhere, super loaded:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2023
-Kam Curl
-Darrick Forrest
-Kendall Fuller
-Benjamin St-Juste
-Emmanuel Forbes*
-Jartavius/Quan Martin*
-Jeremy Reaves
-Percy Butler
That, plus this D-line, is enticing
Quan Martin and Milo Eifler are teammates again in D.C. https://t.co/AusT9KrNqy— Illini Break Down (@IlliniBreakDown) April 29, 2023
A Hog in the trenches— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
Welcome, @Stromburski! pic.twitter.com/XpYbI5SnCS
More on Ricky Stromberg: pic.twitter.com/pOHOaUWhxz— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) April 29, 2023
RD 3 | PK 97 - Commanders: Ricky Stromberg C, Arkansas— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 29, 2023
A four-year starter at @RazorbackFB, Stromberg earned the 2nd-highest athleticism score among interior offensive lineman in this year's class (86). pic.twitter.com/b2cxi7odf4
#Commanders Draft Center Ricky Stromberg With the 97th Pick...Stromberg allowed zero sacks last year as a senior and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman in the SEC. #NFLDraft #HTTC pic.twitter.com/aV5CyXS5lu— The BnG® (@PhilipHughesNFL) April 29, 2023
Securing the front— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
#NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/yrHnzYfUix
Nice to have ya, @Stromburski! @pepsi | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DTnd10RSzl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
According to a person with knowledge of the situation … Ricky Stromberg is so hyped right now. pic.twitter.com/oMBkWtGDPb— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 29, 2023
We all agreed on Arkansas C Ricky Stromberg being a future starter as a potential day 3 target. @LanceZierlein does a great job explaining why here. Stay for the different phases of a successful block as well. @BigDuke50 pic.twitter.com/QjFLKNLxK3— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 24, 2023
Ricky Stromberg is one of 'my guys' in this draft and has a good chance at winning the center job in Washington sooner rather than later.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 29, 2023
More details + my scouting report: https://t.co/AOMA1S7Vln
10 plays that show how he wins: pic.twitter.com/RIgjOIp1cu
Ricky Stromberg was drafted with pick 97 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.57 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 26 out of 579 OC from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/o7D2XzaVmo pic.twitter.com/OzYpAQ5v3U— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023
Washington drafts Ricky Stromberg who started— Wizskins (@Itswizskins) April 29, 2023
33 games at C
9 at RG
2 at LG #PositionFlex #Httc
pic.twitter.com/nZfThJ8VV8
All praise to the most high. His plan is always great— Ricky Stromberg (@Stromburski) April 29, 2023
While at Arkansas, Ricky Stromberg had a deal with AgUp Equipment, a "source for used tractors, combines, cotton pickers, sprayers, implements" and more. That's perfect pic.twitter.com/B1YPaIxnHY— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2023
Here is my late November profile on Ricky Stromberg, described as tough, reliable, loyal and someone who has always been the center of attention: https://t.co/1naPXO2HQT pic.twitter.com/1yIM8VWJrp— Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) April 29, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes: 35 games (starter all three years at Miss St)— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 29, 2023
Quan Martin: 50 games (five year starter at Illinois)
Ricky Stromberg: 44 starts in college
It’s clear the Commanders prioritized players with significant college experience for their first three picks.
Commanders 2023 NFL Draft so far. They've got five more picks tomorrow.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2023
1 (16): Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Miss State.
2 (47): Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois.
3 (97): Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas.
4 (118):
5 (150):
6 (193):
6 (215):
7 (233):
Loading comments...