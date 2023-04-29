 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders trade up with the Buffalo Bills

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders have done their first trade during the 2023 NFL draft, trading up with the the Buffalo Bills. Washington sends picks 150(5th) and 215(6th comp) to moves up to 137 to draft KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson.

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

2nd Round: #47 - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick) - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

4th Round: #118 - Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah

5th Round #137 - KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson

5th Round: #150 Traded to the Bills

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick) Traded to the Bills

7th Round: #233

