The Washington Commanders trade up with the Buffalo Bills

The Washington Commanders have done their first trade during the 2023 NFL draft, trading up with the the Buffalo Bills. Washington sends picks 150(5th) and 215(6th comp) to moves up to 137 to draft KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson.
ON THE MOVE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
We have traded picks 150 and 215 to the Bills for pick 137 pic.twitter.com/F9vYeGRX8o
Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks
1st Round: #16 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
2nd Round: #47 - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick) - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
4th Round: #118 - Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah
5th Round #137 - KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson
5th Round: #150 Traded to the Bills
6th Round: #193
#215 (compensatory pick) Traded to the Bills
7th Round: #233
Loading comments...