Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft Continues!

It’s Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft and we’ve got four rounds to get through tonight. The Washington Commanders entered this draft with 8 picks, and they will have 5 of them to use today. Washington has already added two defensive backs(Emmanuel Forbes, Quan Martin) and an offensive lineman(Ricky Stromberg), but there are a lot of positions that could use more depth.

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7

When: Saturday April 29th at 12 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

2nd Round: #47 - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick) - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

4th Round: #118 - Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah

5th Round #137 - KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson

5th Round: #150 Traded to the Bills

6th Round: #193 - Chris Rodriguez Jr, RB, Kentucky

#215 (compensatory pick) Traded to the Bills

7th Round: #233

Round 1

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3) Houston Texans(via Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson, DE, Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12) Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13) Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15) New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25) Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Round 2

32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

33) Tennessee Titans (from Arizona via Houston) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

34) Detroit Lions (from Arizona) - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35) Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis) - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36) Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, G, TCU

37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Derick Hall, DE, Auburn

38) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis via Las Vegas) - Matthew Bergeron, G, Syracuse

39) Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40) New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland via NY Jets) - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

43) New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44) Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45) Detroit Lions (from Green Bay) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

46) New England Patriots - Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

47) Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

48) Green Bay Packers (from Detroit) - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

49) Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

50) Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay) - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51) Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

52) Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Gervon Dexter, Sr., DT, Florida

54) Los Angeles Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

55) Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit via Minnesota) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

56) Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville)- Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

57) New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

58) Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

59) Buffalo Bills - O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60) Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

61) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago via San Francisco via Carolina) -

62) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

63) Denver Broncos (from Kansas City) - Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Round 3

64) Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

65) Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston) - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona) - Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

68) Detroit Lions (from Denver) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

69) Houston Texans ( from LA Rams) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston

70) Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama

71) New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

72) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

73) New York Giants (from LA Rams via Houston via Cleveland) - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets) - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

75) Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

76) New England Patriots (from Carolina) - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England via Miami) - Byron Young, DE, Tennessee

78) Green Bay Packers - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

80) Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh) - DJ Johnson, DE, Oregon

81) Tennessee Titans (from Arizona via Detroit) - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville

83) Denver Broncos (from Seattle) - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

84) Miami Dolphins - Devon Archane, RB, Texas A&M

85) Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

86) Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

87) San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota) - Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

88) Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

89) Los Angeles Rams (from NY Giants) - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

90) Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

91) Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

92) Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati) - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

93) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Carolina via San Francisco) - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia) - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

95) Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City) - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

96) Detroit Lions (from Arizona) (Compensatory Selection) - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - Jake Moody, K, Michigan

100) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) (Special Compensatory Selection) - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

102) Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco) (Special Compensatory Selection) - Mehki Blackmon, CB, USC

Full 7 round draft order

