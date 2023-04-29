Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft Continues!

It’s Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft and we’ve got four rounds to get through tonight. The Washington Commanders entered this draft with 8 picks, and they will have 5 of them to use today. Washington has already added two defensive backs(Emmanuel Forbes, Quan Martin) and an offensive lineman(Ricky Stromberg), but there are a lot of positions that could use more depth.
DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!
Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7
When: Saturday April 29th at 12 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio
Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks
1st Round: #16 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
2nd Round: #47 - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick) - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
4th Round: #118 - Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah
5th Round #137 - KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson
5th Round: #150 Traded to the Bills
6th Round: #193 - Chris Rodriguez Jr, RB, Kentucky
#215 (compensatory pick) Traded to the Bills
7th Round: #233
Round 1
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3) Houston Texans(via Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson, DE, Alabama
4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State
7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12) Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13) Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15) New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State
16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25) Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
Round 2
32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State
33) Tennessee Titans (from Arizona via Houston) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
34) Detroit Lions (from Arizona) - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
35) Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis) - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
36) Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, G, TCU
37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Derick Hall, DE, Auburn
38) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis via Las Vegas) - Matthew Bergeron, G, Syracuse
39) Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
40) New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
41) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU
42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland via NY Jets) - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
43) New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
44) Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
45) Detroit Lions (from Green Bay) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama
46) New England Patriots - Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
47) Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
48) Green Bay Packers (from Detroit) - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
49) Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
50) Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay) - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
51) Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
52) Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Gervon Dexter, Sr., DT, Florida
54) Los Angeles Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
55) Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit via Minnesota) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
56) Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville)- Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
57) New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
58) Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
59) Buffalo Bills - O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
60) Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan
61) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago via San Francisco via Carolina) -
62) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
63) Denver Broncos (from Kansas City) - Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
Round 3
64) Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
65) Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston) - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona) - Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois
67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
68) Detroit Lions (from Denver) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
69) Houston Texans ( from LA Rams) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston
70) Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama
71) New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
72) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
73) New York Giants (from LA Rams via Houston via Cleveland) - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets) - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
75) Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
76) New England Patriots (from Carolina) - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England via Miami) - Byron Young, DE, Tennessee
78) Green Bay Packers - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
80) Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh) - DJ Johnson, DE, Oregon
81) Tennessee Titans (from Arizona via Detroit) - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville
83) Denver Broncos (from Seattle) - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
84) Miami Dolphins - Devon Archane, RB, Texas A&M
85) Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
86) Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
87) San Francisco 49ers (from Minnesota) - Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
88) Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
89) Los Angeles Rams (from NY Giants) - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest
90) Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
91) Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
92) Kansas City Chiefs (from Cincinnati) - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
93) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Carolina via San Francisco) - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia) - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
95) Cincinnati Bengals (from Kansas City) - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
96) Detroit Lions (from Arizona) (Compensatory Selection) - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) - Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) - Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor
99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - Jake Moody, K, Michigan
100) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) (Special Compensatory Selection) - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) - Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama
102) Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco) (Special Compensatory Selection) - Mehki Blackmon, CB, USC
