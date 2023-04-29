The Washington Commanders Select Andre Jones, LB, Louisiana in the Seventh Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders finished out their 2023 NFL Draft class by finally drafting a LB! Andre Jones from Louisiana was selected with the 233rd overall pick.

NFL.com profile:

Overview

Long-limbed edge defender with an angular frame and a willingness to take on all comers. Jones’ production might not jump off the page, but he’s athletic and uses his length to put himself in position to make tackles. Jones could use more strength in his lower half both as a run defender and pass rusher. While they aren’t sustained, there are flashes of rush potential that might create a roster opportunity after a year on a practice squad.

Strengths

Adequate size with good length along the edge.

Punches and separates from blocker before seeking out the ball-carrier.

Quick feet to dart around traffic looking for the tackle.

Attacks blockers with forceful hands and lead shoulder.

Decent three-step speed to the top of the rush arc.

Hits sudden inside stride to attack the B-gap.

Transitions from run defender to pass rusher quickly.

Weaknesses

Somewhat lean in his lower half to maintain his base.

Fails to explode into blocker with enough force.

A little inconsistent with contain positioning.

Must become more threatening with his speed-to-power rush.