The Washington Commanders Select Chris Rodriguez, Jr., RB, Kentucky in the Sixth Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have selected Chris Rodriguez Jr, RB, Kentucky with their 6th round pick. J.D. McKissic was released this offseason after another season-ending neck injury. Rodriguez will join a Commanders running back room with Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, Jonathan Williams, and Jarrett Patterson.

NFL.com profile:

Overview

Rodriguez is a powerful runner, but he lacks the burst and creativity to become anything more than a downhill grinder. He has the size and mentality to do the dirty work between the tackles, but it could be a challenge for him to get to and through the hole quickly in the NFL. He’s a physical blitz protector, so teams might envision a role for him as a second-half battering ram and third-down quarterback protector.

Strengths

Two-time team captain.

Thick frame with ability to pick up tough yards.

Makes tacklers feel his size at impact.

Stays square getting through downhill cuts.

Low success rate guaranteed for arm-tacklers.

Stays on his feet through heavy angle strikes.

Allows lead blockers to do their work.

Steps up with force against incoming rushers.

Weaknesses

Below-average burst getting through line of scrimmage.

Lacks finesse to navigate tight run lanes.

Change of direction is heavy.

One-speed running style is easy to track for linebackers.

Pad level is a little tall as run-finisher.

Inconsistent finding assignment versus blitz.