All aTwitter: 29 April 2023 - The Braeden Daniels and KJ Henry Special Edtion

Inside the war room. Take Braeden Daniels and then try to move up for KJ Henry.pic.twitter.com/3f3kNZJhOI— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2023
This is a Ravens list of targets, but Washington grabbed two of these guys with two picks (4th & 5th rounds) - Braeden Daniels and KJ Henry. https://t.co/aYOm2SPkwL— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 29, 2023
Monica bringing the energy!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
Welcome, @B_Daniels71‼️ pic.twitter.com/93cWkff83O
More on Braeden Daniels: pic.twitter.com/0cIyydmoBw— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) April 29, 2023
Everyone meet @B_Daniels71! @pepsi | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7wAVabHiAA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
Braeden Daniels was drafted with pick 118 of round 4 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.73 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 165 out of 1294 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/0XnyY7Uk6a pic.twitter.com/79JPzh2dF5— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023
Braeden Daniels is a OG prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.56 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 63 out of 1421 OG from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/rcudTVCirv pic.twitter.com/h9dD2ucsZW— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 20, 2023
Braeden Daniels is a versatile pick playing at left tackle, left guard, right tackle and is learning center. He’s coachable and wants to learn. Very smart and explosive. I really like this pick from #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DL4ixTwcPs— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) April 29, 2023
The Commanders' first choice on Day 3 is Braeden Daniels.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2023
The Utah lineman started 17 times at LG, 14 times at LT and 12 times at RT.
I'm starting to think Ron likes versatile guys up front................
Commanders adding another OL at pick 118, selecting Utah’s Braeden Daniels.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2023
6-4, 294lbs
14 starts at LT in 2022
1st team All PAC 12
Started at left guard before OT
Allowed just 5 sacks in over 1400 college snaps
https://t.co/MNiK0HkKjC pic.twitter.com/skmqW3MTys— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 29, 2023
This is a really great interview with new #Commanders OL Braeden Daniel’s https://t.co/ll5AeAa6SU— T M (@reshmanuel) April 29, 2023
The Commanders met informally with Braeden Daniels at the Senior Bowl, Combine, and Utah's Team Pro Day. The Commanders also had a Top 30 visit with him.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 29, 2023
Braeden Daniels (Utah)— Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) April 26, 2023
My guy at OG. I still think he can play T but most people project him inside. Plays with violence & is explosive out of his stance. Experience at T & G. Cross trained at C in practice. I might be in the minority but Id take him on day 2. Day 3 is a steal pic.twitter.com/JR9OH7gdbM
KJ ➡️ DMV @thekjhenry | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qOejNCvd3L— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
KJ Henry's dad couldn't wait to throw that Redskins gear on! pic.twitter.com/AN6FrIuy9N— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2023
KJ Henry's Dad apparently has been a #Commanders /#Redskins fan for a long time. KJ says he was a fan of the #Eagles but now all in on the #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 29, 2023
Let's go @thekjhenry ‼️@pepsi | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/puLaK5VSBd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
Welcome to Washington KJ Henry #Commanders pic.twitter.com/LPaBO9LSPQ— PAIN (@Xommanders) April 29, 2023
KJ Henry in 2022:— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) April 29, 2023
True pass rush grade: 90.5
Pass rush win rate: 16.3%
Run defense grade: 78.8
“Coaches rave about the type of teammate he is. He is the type of player you want in the locker room” - PFF
The #Commanders trade up to draft #Clemson Edge KJ Henry No. 137 overall in the #NFLDraft.— Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) April 29, 2023
Henry was a #Tiger fan favorite and is a former 5⭐️ recruit. He's one of the most explosive defenders in this draft class.
️Full story: pic.twitter.com/Rry1fTK3Ax
As @DHarrison82 points out, Ryan Kerrigan got an up-close look at KJ Henry during the Senior Bowl (Kerrigan coached the National Team, which Henry was a part of)— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 29, 2023
New Commanders DE KJ Henry with the spin move pass rush. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/dqhmkKu24b— Zac (@DCzWall) April 29, 2023
More on KJ Henry: pic.twitter.com/4xOTlGVFJm— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) April 29, 2023
KJ Henry was drafted with pick 137 of round 5 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.38 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 265 out of 1634 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/LwSA7k8E32 pic.twitter.com/EqeGjqzaBR— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023
Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney on KJ Henry: "(He) is one of the best young men that's come through our program. A captain, one of our best leaders. He'll be a leader the day he gets there. ... He just has every intangible that you could ever want in a young person.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 29, 2023
Adds that he's…
Weird thing of the draft. Commanders traded up with the Bills to draft KJ Henry. The pick they used to do it, 215, was the pick Washington got as a compensatory pick when Tim Settle left in free agency - to the Bills. So Bills end up with both Settle and the comp pick— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 29, 2023
The new guy meets the fam @NationalHarbor x @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/FM0kiDQvpA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
