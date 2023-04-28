Washington Commanders Select Jartavius Martin - Tyler’s Take

Round two saw an early rush on tight ends and edge rushers. This looked like a situation where a LB or interior lineman could fall to Washington.

But... SURPRISE!!!!

Ron the GM pulled another fast one on us selecting slot corner Jartavius Martin with the 47th overall pick.

So what are we getting in Jartavius Martin?

First of all, at 5’11” 194 pounds, Martin is one heck of an athlete. At the NFL combine he ran a 4.46 40, with a 44” vertical and an 11’ 1” broad jump.

He has the maturity Rivera likes in a prospect, playing five years in college at Illinois (over 40 games played). He had a very solid 2022 season notching 64 total tackles, one sack, 11 passes defended, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Martin played in the Senior Bowl - a huge bonus for the staff.

Jartavius can play safety and slot CB and is a perfect replacement for Bobby McCain. He may even see some snaps in Del Rio’s vaunted Buffalo Nickle role. He’s an ultra-smooth defensive back who has very little wasted movement from backpedal to transition who’s not afraid to lay the lumber. He will be an immediate plug-and-play slot corner.

I will say, in my opinion, he was taken too early. I had him as a third round prospect, and he was on my board for Washington- just not at pick 47. However, if the staff liked him, and saw slot corner as a need, my assumption is they figured he wouldn’t be there when we picked in the third round. I guess they don’t believe in moving up in certain rounds for certain guys.