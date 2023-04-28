Mark Tyler’s Washington Commanders Second Round Big Board

Last night was so much fun to watch!

The draft had some wild twists and turns, and ultimately led to Washington picking up a major piece to add to their secondary in Mississippi State corner Emmanuel Forbes.

The needs certainly change for rounds 2 and 3 tonight and my big board below (despite a few “questionable” prospects) reflects that.

One thing is for sure - there is a lot of talent at positions of need still left on the board.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Steve Avila, G, TCU

Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Cody Mauch, T/G, North Dakota St.

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Joe Tippmann, G/C, Wisconsin

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon St.

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota St.

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M