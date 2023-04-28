Get your Emmanuel Forbes Washington Commanders jersey here!

The Washington Commanders have made their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, taking Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick. Forbes is a ballhawk, something the Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio needed to continue to strengthen a top defense. Forbes will join Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste as the top CBs on the team. He has a chance to make a big impact early in his career and Fanatics has his new jersey available!

