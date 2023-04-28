The Washington Commanders 2023 Day 2 & 3 Mock Draft: The Offensive Line is Strengthened

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off last night in Kansas City and the Washington Commanders delivered a mild surprise to fans. The front office focused on one particular player in recent days and scored a direct hit with the selection of a ball-hawking cornerback. After the initial shock began to subside, fans were quickly coming around to the idea that a potentially special player would be coming to the DMV.

With the first round completed, we now turn our attention to the remaining six rounds and zero in on players that the Burgundy and Gold could draft over the next two days. In this Day 2 & 3 mock draft, we will not feature a trade, but we have several changes from our mock earlier this week. Team needs at this juncture include offensive line and overall depth. Let’s get started.

Round Two, Pick #47

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Offensive Tackle | 6’8”, 374 lbs

After selecting a cornerback in the first round, the Commanders must address their most pressing need in this draft – the offensive line. Dawand Jones met with the Commanders many times during the draft process, including the Senior Bowl – a venue that the Rivera regime holds in high regard.

You can read all about Jones and see his draft profile here.

Round Three, Pick #97 (Compensatory)

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Offensive Center | 6’6”, 317 lbs

Another player that met with the Commanders a number of times before the draft was Wisconsin center, Joe Tippmann. The visits include a Top 30 visit late in the process and a formal meeting at the Combine. The interest is real.

You can read all about Tippmann and see his draft profile here.

Round Four, Pick #118

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Linebacker/ | 6’3”, 250 lbs

Fans have been screaming for a high-motor middle linebacker for several years now and Sewell could easily fill that need.

You can read all about Sewell and see his draft profile here.

Round Five, Pick #150

Atonio Mafi, UCLA

Offensive Guard | 6’4”, 338

If you’re looking for a left guard that can block the entirety of the Santa Monica Mountains, then Atonio Mafi is your guy. All joking aside, Mafi could be a starter much sooner than anyone may imagine.

You can read all about Mafi and see his draft profile here.

Round Six, Pick #193

Kendre Miller, Texas Christian

Running Back | 6’0”, 218

It wouldn’t be a surprise if new associate head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was given a skill player to add to his arsenal. Kendre Miller had a productive 2022 season with 1,399 yards rushing (can’t we just say 1,400 yards?!) and 17 touchdowns.

You can read all about Miller and see his draft profile here.

Round Six, Pick #215 (Compensatory)

Clayton Tune, Houston

Quarterback | 6’3”, 215

The Commanders are expected to add a developmental quarterback late in the draft or in free agency. Tune is a player that fits the expectation of a late-round signal caller that can possibly have a future in the league as a reliable backup option.

You can read all about Tune and see his draft profile here.

Round Seven, Pick #233

YaYa Diaby, Louisville

Defensive End/Edge | 6’3”, 265

The NFL recently announced that several players were suspended for gambling on NFL games and other sports. One of those players was Washington defensive end Shaka Toney, a rotational player who was expected to see increased playing time in 2023. Defensive end YaYa Diaby could be a suitable replacement this coming season.

You can read all about Diaby and see his draft profile here.

Yaya Diaby is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.86 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 23 out of 1629 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/w2QqqYsdHy pic.twitter.com/GwK4wiSpFQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2023

Rounds two and three are tonight and a new Day 3 mock draft will be here early on Saturday morning. See you as we go along.