2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 picks for the Washington Commanders

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft is in the books, and the Washington Commanders selected Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick. There are still a plenty of good players that will be available tonight in Rounds 2 & 3. Washington has a lot of areas they would probably like to address early, but the right players have to be there.

Washington started the draft with 8 picks, and they have one in each round. They still hold their second round pic(#47) and have a compensatory pick(#97) from the loss of Brandon Scherff in free agency. The Commanders original third round pick(#79) belongs to the Indianapolis Colts as the final compensation for the Carson Wentz trade.

They picked a CB, which was expected,

Who do you want Washington to draft tonight?

Round 2: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Commanders add competition to Sam Howell with Hooker. Should be a fascinating battle between the former ACC quarterbacks. Round 3: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Round 2: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Sam Howell (2022 fifth-round pick) and 30-year old journeyman Jacoby Brissett are expected to compete for the starting QB job, but it might be that neither will be the long-term answer for the Commanders. Getting Hooker here is an excellent value, and he is capable of competing for the job as soon as he recovers from the ACL injury to his left knee he suffered in November.

Round 2: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Round 3: Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor

Round 2: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee Round 3: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Round 2: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State Jones is a bruising run blocker with incredible length and rare size. He’s hit or miss against athletic pass rushers, but has plenty of talent. Round 3: Juice Scruggs, G, Penn State

Round 2: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State After selecting a cornerback in the first round, the Commanders must address their most pressing need in this draft – the offensive line. Dawand Jones met with the Commanders many times during the draft process, including the Senior Bowl – a venue that the Rivera regime holds in high regard. Round 2: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin Another player that met with the Commanders a number of times before the draft was Wisconsin center, Joe Tippmann. The visits include a Top 30 visit late in the process and a formal meeting at the Combine. The interest is real.

Round 2: Tyler Steen, OT/G, Alabama The Redskins brought in a whopping nine players in for top-30 visits, so they will almost certainly spend an early pick on a blocker to help Slingin’ Sammy Howell. Tyler Steen did a great job on Bryce Young’s blind side after transferring from Vanderbilt. Round 3: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama Cornerback has been a huge problem for the Redskins in recent years, so the team could double up on the position. Eli Ricks is a 6-2 cornerback who had a breakout ‘21 season for Alabama.

Round 2: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Woke up and cobbled together a second-round mock (pre-coffee).



Players in green - My best guesses as prospects to watch for Commanders at 47.



Players in yellow - Prospects I'm curious as to how the Commanders perceive. pic.twitter.com/tOqioeNG5X — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 28, 2023

Round 2: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State Mauch was a college OT who is likely moving to guard at the pro level. The Commanders are undermanned on the interior of their O-line.

Round 2: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State Round 3: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Round 2: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

Round 2: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

Round 2: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia Round 3: Nick Hampton, Edge, Appalachian State

Round 2: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia No matter who throws the passes for the Commanders in 2023, a dynamic tight end would be a huge help. Washington’s massive frame and blocking prowess would make an instant impact, and his athleticism gives him a limitless ceiling as a receiving threat. Round 3: Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Round 2: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia The Commanders need to think about tight end to help Sam Howell given the shakiness of Logan Thomas. Washington would give them a strong run blocker who can blossom into a dangerous receiver. Round 3: Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland The Commanders can tap into the offensive line after landing cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the first round. Duncan, with his powerful, quick frame, can start in time.

Round 2: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia Round 3: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Round 2: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa After addressing their need at cornerback in the first round, the Washington Commanders now add a weapon for their young quarterback. Sam LaPorta was stuck on a lethargic Iowa offense, but he was a bright spot. While he’s undersized at 6-foot-3, he’s an excellent athlete with outstanding YAC ability and that fits perfectly into Eric Bieniemy’s offense. Round 3: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Round 2: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa Round 3: Mike Morris, Edge, Michigan

Round 2: Sam LaPorta TE, Iowa

Round 2: Brian Branch, S, Alabama Washington needs a safety upgrade. Branch recorded 90 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and seven passes broken up in 2022. He was all over the field for the Crimson Tide as a safety and slot cornerback. Branch (6-0, 190) played well in 2021, showing size and cover skills while recording 55 tackles and nine passes broken up. In 2020, he had 27 tackles and two interceptions and seven breakups. Team sources think Branch could be a hybrid cornerback/safety similar to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Round 3: D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan The Commies should consider adding multiple cornerbacks. Prior to the combine, Turner had gone under the radar, but there were some team sources who had already said they really liked him. Turner put together a strong senior season, recording 36 tackles, an interception and 10 passes broken up. In 2021, he recorded two interceptions, seven breakups and 33 tackles. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Turner is undersized and limited to the slot, but he is a very fast defender. Turner could end up being a second-day pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 2: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame The Commanders need to invest in the future at EDGE. Isaiah Foskey played as a stand-up rusher often at Notre Dame, but with his 6’5″, 264-pound frame, he projects well in Washington’s four-down front, pinning his ears back on every down. He’s a stellar run defender and an explosive pass rusher, whose best moments with hand usage inspire awe. Round 3: Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama With long-term questions at both tackle and guard, the Commanders take a potential starter who provides immediate utility as a versatile depth piece. At 6’6″, 321, Tyler Steen has great size and athleticism. He very naturally bends his knees and plays beyond his center of gravity for his size. Steen lacks elite length, but he still brings good power.

Round 2: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas Washington took a long, thin ball-hawking cornerback in Emmanuel Forbes who is an interception creator of the highest order. With my LB1 still on the board here, they select a ferocious pass-rushing LB in Sanders who finished second in the SEC in sacks last year despite lining-up off the ball. Round 3: Carter Warren, OT, Pitt

Round 2: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas Round 3: Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama