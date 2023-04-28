Welcome to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft!

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft and we’ve got two rounds to get through tonight. The Washington Commanders entered this draft with 8 picks, and will have 7 picks over the next two days. They picked Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick. Washington still has big needs on their offensive line, and that could be the direction they go tonight.

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

London Fletcher will announce the Washington Commanders 2nd round pick tonight. https://t.co/q9zTljHuDc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) April 28, 2023

Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

When: Friday April 29th at 7 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16

2nd Round: #47

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)

4th Round: #118

5th Round: #150

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick)

7th Round: #233

Round 1

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3) Houston Texans(via Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson, DE, Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12) Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13) Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15) New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25) Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Round 2

32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

33) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

34) Detroit Lions (from Arizona)

35) Indianapolis Colts

36) Los Angeles Rams

37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

38) Las Vegas Raiders

39) Carolina Panthers

40) New Orleans Saints

41) Tennessee Titans

42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland via NY Jets)

43) New York Jets

44) Atlanta Falcons

45) Green Bay Packers

46) New England Patriots

47) Washington Commanders

48) Detroit Lions

49) Pittsburgh Steelers

50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51) Miami Dolphins

52) Seattle Seahawks

53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

54) Los Angeles Chargers

55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

56) Jacksonville Jaguars

57) New York Giants

58) Dallas Cowboys

59) Buffalo Bills

60) Cincinnati Bengals

61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)

62) Philadelphia Eagles

63) Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64) Chicago Bears

65) Houston Texans

66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)

67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

68) Denver Broncos

69) Los Angeles Rams

70) Las Vegas Raiders

71) New Orleans Saints

72) Tennessee Titans

73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)

75) Atlanta Falcons

76) New England Patriots (from Carolina)

77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England via Miami)

78) Green Bay Packers

79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

80) Pittsburgh Steelers

81) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit)

82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83) Seattle Seahawks

84) Miami Dolphins

85) Los Angeles Chargers

86) Baltimore Ravens

87) Minnesota Vikings

88) Jacksonville Jaguars

89) New York Giants

90) Dallas Cowboys

91) Buffalo Bills

92) Cincinnati Bengals

93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)

95) Kansas City Chiefs

96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)

99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

100) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) (Special Compensatory Selection)

101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

Full 7 round draft order

