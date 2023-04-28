Welcome to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft!

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft and we’ve got two rounds to get through tonight. The Washington Commanders entered this draft with 8 picks, and will have 7 picks over the next two days. They picked Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick. Washington still has big needs on their offensive line, and that could be the direction they go tonight.
DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!
London Fletcher will announce the Washington Commanders 2nd round pick tonight. https://t.co/q9zTljHuDc— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) April 28, 2023
Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3
When: Friday April 29th at 7 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks
1st Round: #16
2nd Round: #47
3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)
4th Round: #118
5th Round: #150
6th Round: #193
#215 (compensatory pick)
7th Round: #233
Round 1
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3) Houston Texans(via Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson, DE, Alabama
4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State
7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12) Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13) Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15) New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State
16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25) Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
Round 2
32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
33) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
34) Detroit Lions (from Arizona)
35) Indianapolis Colts
36) Los Angeles Rams
37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
38) Las Vegas Raiders
39) Carolina Panthers
40) New Orleans Saints
41) Tennessee Titans
42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland via NY Jets)
43) New York Jets
44) Atlanta Falcons
45) Green Bay Packers
46) New England Patriots
47) Washington Commanders
48) Detroit Lions
49) Pittsburgh Steelers
50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51) Miami Dolphins
52) Seattle Seahawks
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54) Los Angeles Chargers
55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56) Jacksonville Jaguars
57) New York Giants
58) Dallas Cowboys
59) Buffalo Bills
60) Cincinnati Bengals
61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
62) Philadelphia Eagles
63) Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64) Chicago Bears
65) Houston Texans
66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)
67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
68) Denver Broncos
69) Los Angeles Rams
70) Las Vegas Raiders
71) New Orleans Saints
72) Tennessee Titans
73) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)
75) Atlanta Falcons
76) New England Patriots (from Carolina)
77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England via Miami)
78) Green Bay Packers
79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
80) Pittsburgh Steelers
81) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit)
82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83) Seattle Seahawks
84) Miami Dolphins
85) Los Angeles Chargers
86) Baltimore Ravens
87) Minnesota Vikings
88) Jacksonville Jaguars
89) New York Giants
90) Dallas Cowboys
91) Buffalo Bills
92) Cincinnati Bengals
93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)
99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
100) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) (Special Compensatory Selection)
101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!
Loading comments...