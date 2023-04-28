Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft Continues!

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft and we’ve got two rounds to get through tonight. The Washington Commanders entered this draft with 8 picks, and will have 7 picks over the next two days. They picked Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick. Washington still has big needs on their offensive line, and that could be the direction they go tonight.

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

When: Friday April 29th at 7 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16

2nd Round: #47

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)

4th Round: #118

5th Round: #150

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick)

7th Round: #233

Round 1

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3) Houston Texans(via Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson, DE, Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12) Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13) Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15) New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25) Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Round 2

32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

33) Tennessee Titans (from Arizona via Houston) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

34) Detroit Lions (from Arizona) - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

35) Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis) - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

36) Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, G, TCU

37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Derick Hall, DE, Auburn

38) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis via Las Vegas) - Matthew Bergeron, G, Syracuse

39) Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

40) New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

41) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland via NY Jets) - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

43) New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

44) Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

45) Detroit Lions (from Green Bay) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

46) New England Patriots - Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

47) Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

48) Green Bay Packers (from Detroit) - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

49) Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

50) Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay) - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

51) Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

52) Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Gervon Dexter, Sr., DT, Florida

54) Los Angeles Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC

55) Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit via Minnesota) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

56) Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville)- Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

57) New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

58) Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

59) Buffalo Bills - O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

60) Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

61) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago via San Francisco via Carolina) -

62) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

63) Denver Broncos (from Kansas City) - Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Round 3

64) Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

65) Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston) - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona) - Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois

67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

68) Detroit Lions (from Denver) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

69) Houston Texans ( from LA Rams) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston

70) Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama

71) New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

72) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

73) New York Giants (from LA Rams via Houston via Cleveland) - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets) - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

75) Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

76) New England Patriots (from Carolina) -

77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England via Miami) -

78) Green Bay Packers -

79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) -

80) Pittsburgh Steelers -

81) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit) -

82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -

83) Seattle Seahawks -

84) Miami Dolphins -

85) Los Angeles Chargers -

86) Baltimore Ravens -

87) Minnesota Vikings -

88) Jacksonville Jaguars -

89) New York Giants -

90) Dallas Cowboys -

91) Buffalo Bills -

92) Cincinnati Bengals -

93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) -

94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia) -

95) Kansas City Chiefs -

96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) -

97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) -

98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) -

99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) -

100) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) (Special Compensatory Selection) -

101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) -

102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) -

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!