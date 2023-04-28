Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft Continues!

It’s Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft and we’ve got two rounds to get through tonight. The Washington Commanders entered this draft with 8 picks, and will have 7 picks over the next two days. They picked Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick. Washington still has big needs on their offensive line, and that could be the direction they go tonight.
DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!
Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3
When: Friday April 29th at 7 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks
1st Round: #16
2nd Round: #47
3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)
4th Round: #118
5th Round: #150
6th Round: #193
#215 (compensatory pick)
7th Round: #233
Round 1
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3) Houston Texans(via Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson, DE, Alabama
4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State
7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12) Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13) Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15) New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State
16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25) Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
Round 2
32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State
33) Tennessee Titans (from Arizona via Houston) - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
34) Detroit Lions (from Arizona) - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
35) Las Vegas Raiders (from Indianapolis) - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
36) Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, G, TCU
37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Derick Hall, DE, Auburn
38) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis via Las Vegas) - Matthew Bergeron, G, Syracuse
39) Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
40) New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
41) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU
42) Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland via NY Jets) - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
43) New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
44) Indianapolis Colts (from Atlanta) - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
45) Detroit Lions (from Green Bay) - Brian Branch, S, Alabama
46) New England Patriots - Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
47) Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois
48) Green Bay Packers (from Detroit) - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
49) Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
50) Green Bay Packers (from Tampa Bay) - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
51) Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
52) Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Gervon Dexter, Sr., DT, Florida
54) Los Angeles Chargers - Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
55) Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit via Minnesota) - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
56) Chicago Bears (from Jacksonville)- Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
57) New York Giants - John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
58) Dallas Cowboys - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan
59) Buffalo Bills - O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
60) Cincinnati Bengals - DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan
61) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago via San Francisco via Carolina) -
62) Houston Texans (from Philadelphia) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
63) Denver Broncos (from Kansas City) - Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
Round 3
64) Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
65) Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston) - Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
66) Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona) - Sydney Brown, DB, Illinois
67) Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
68) Detroit Lions (from Denver) - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
69) Houston Texans ( from LA Rams) - Tank Dell, WR, Houston
70) Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama
71) New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
72) Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee) - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
73) New York Giants (from LA Rams via Houston via Cleveland) - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
74) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets) - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
75) Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
76) New England Patriots (from Carolina) -
77) Los Angeles Rams (from New England via Miami) -
78) Green Bay Packers -
79) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) -
80) Pittsburgh Steelers -
81) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit) -
82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -
83) Seattle Seahawks -
84) Miami Dolphins -
85) Los Angeles Chargers -
86) Baltimore Ravens -
87) Minnesota Vikings -
88) Jacksonville Jaguars -
89) New York Giants -
90) Dallas Cowboys -
91) Buffalo Bills -
92) Cincinnati Bengals -
93) Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) -
94) Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia) -
95) Kansas City Chiefs -
96) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) -
97) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) -
98) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) -
99) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) -
100) Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) (Special Compensatory Selection) -
101) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) -
102) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) -
