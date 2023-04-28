The Washington Commanders Select Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas in the Third Round of 2023 NFL Draft

Draft day is finally here and Washington has made their pick in the third round. The Commanders went defense with their first two picks, but they’ve finally picked an offensive lineman. Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas joins an offensive line that has started 4 different centers two years in a row.

How does he fit on the team

The Commanders are in the process of retooling their offensive line with the additions of Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates. It is unknown if Chase Roullier would be on the roster for the upcoming season or a June 1st cut. But what we’ve seen from the moves made thus far, Washington wants multiple linemen who can play center. If Washington plans to double dip in this draft for the offensive line, it would be beneficial to get a player that could fill in for the team’s most vulnerable position. Ricky Stromberg would be an immediate plug-and-play center on the roster if or when they decide to move on from Rouiller. His combination of experience, power, and easy moving in space, would be valued in Bieniemy’s zone blocking scheme.