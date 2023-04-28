All aTwitter: 28 April 2023 - Emmanuel Forbes Special Edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Emmanuel Forbes is reportedly a name that many people around the league believe will be called “much earlier” than previously thought.



Some scouts and league personnel reportedly believe the “teens” is a very real possibility for Forbes.



Several scouts believe Forbes’ game is… pic.twitter.com/HcH8ZarAXQ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 27, 2023

One name heating up as we get closer to tonight is Miss. State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Talked to one team that has him as CB3 with a grade around 15-18 overall.



Could be in play in that Washington to Baltimore range. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 27, 2023

"Every team has there unique way of looking at players and you gotta trust your staff..



Emmanuel Forbes has big play ability and he was our guy" ~ @whoisjwright #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RO32uCpkVu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 28, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes played almost exclusively outside while at Mississippi State.



I can't imagine that changing at the next level.



I would imagine Fuller would be inside this season. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gHyUbne1ES — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 28, 2023

Get your Emmanuel Forbes Washington Commanders jersey here! https://t.co/MxCFbcY6p8 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) April 28, 2023

Easy to be excited about the INTs and Pick 6s with Emmanuel Forbes, but how about 5 TFLs and a sack as a sophomore. In the SEC. At 165. Not scared. pic.twitter.com/w3finQXOeq — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 28, 2023

"Takeaways first and foremost."



"If we lacked anything as a defense last year, it was takeaways"



"This is a young man that is a takeaway machine" https://t.co/iJe0OHEyOM — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 28, 2023

If Emmanuel Forbes is listed at his combine weight (166 pounds), he would be the third-lightest player on an NFL roster.



He'll probably end up closer to 175, where he'll have some, but not much, company...https://t.co/9VTGiRlXAo — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 28, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes was drafted with pick 16 of round 1 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.26 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 165 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/M0fVua0c0a pic.twitter.com/7UrzwG9PwV — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 28, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes can FLY



The @Commanders select the @HailStateFB DB at No. 16 overall.pic.twitter.com/HLQbYoMSv3 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023

The Commanders have collected a decent arsenal of speed over the last few years

- Terry McLaurin (4.35)

- Curtis Samuel (4.31)

- Antonio Gibson (4.39)

- Percy Butler (4.36)

- Emmanuel Forbes (4.35) — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 28, 2023

Spoke to @MattBowen41 about some of the corners in this year's draft. Here's what he said about Emmanuel Forbes: pic.twitter.com/iCk27pMPhx — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 28, 2023

The #Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16. One of the names off my first-round surprise list just because of how high he was going to go. pic.twitter.com/ez5zvxBPge — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes arrives in Washington pic.twitter.com/hCLSRChgIN — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 28, 2023

Take a look inside the Commanders' draft room to see the moments leading up to the selection of Emmanuel Forbes ( @emfails)https://t.co/AYF6EWUQkA — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 28, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes is the first corner taken in the first round by Washington since Carlos Rogers in 2005. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 28, 2023

Here's the APY rank of the 2023 1st round picks relative to their position.



Lions really standing out as being way off the trendline. pic.twitter.com/xxJDjCI1Fe — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 28, 2023

The Commanders select Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes 16th overall



1.4 passer rating allowed in man coverage last season pic.twitter.com/7EmW80Bevc — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes is not big enough and probably won't last long in this league. Pat Fischer only played 17 years and Darrell Green 20 years. — R. Richardson (@NatsJunkie) April 28, 2023

