All aTwitter: 28 April 2023 - Emmanuel Forbes Special Edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Emmanuel Forbes is reportedly a name that many people around the league believe will be called “much earlier” than previously thought.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 27, 2023
Some scouts and league personnel reportedly believe the “teens” is a very real possibility for Forbes.
Several scouts believe Forbes’ game is… pic.twitter.com/HcH8ZarAXQ
One name heating up as we get closer to tonight is Miss. State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. Talked to one team that has him as CB3 with a grade around 15-18 overall.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 27, 2023
Could be in play in that Washington to Baltimore range.
He means business @emmanuelforbes7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5BxugIsyy8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2023
The call @emmanuelforbes7 was waiting for @BIG100Radio | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/s2QBV02KnE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2023
Coach called his shot@emmanuelforbes7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/F9yq6AoV7l— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2023
"Every team has there unique way of looking at players and you gotta trust your staff..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes has big play ability and he was our guy" ~ @whoisjwright #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RO32uCpkVu
Emmanuel Forbes played almost exclusively outside while at Mississippi State.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 28, 2023
I can't imagine that changing at the next level.
I would imagine Fuller would be inside this season. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gHyUbne1ES
Stitched and ready@emmanuelforbes7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/62rBcOkrji— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2023
I’m embracing this pick… pic.twitter.com/tssTa991ig— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 28, 2023
Get your Emmanuel Forbes Washington Commanders jersey here! https://t.co/MxCFbcY6p8— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) April 28, 2023
Easy to be excited about the INTs and Pick 6s with Emmanuel Forbes, but how about 5 TFLs and a sack as a sophomore. In the SEC. At 165. Not scared. pic.twitter.com/w3finQXOeq— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 28, 2023
"Takeaways first and foremost."— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 28, 2023
"If we lacked anything as a defense last year, it was takeaways"
"This is a young man that is a takeaway machine" https://t.co/iJe0OHEyOM
All 14 of Emmanuel Forbes career INTs. (1/2) #NFLDraft #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bz4wneST05— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) April 28, 2023
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/JPK4hIii9u— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes played almost exclusively outside while at Mississippi State.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 28, 2023
I can't imagine that changing at the next level.
I would imagine Fuller would be inside this season. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gHyUbne1ES
If Emmanuel Forbes is listed at his combine weight (166 pounds), he would be the third-lightest player on an NFL roster.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 28, 2023
He'll probably end up closer to 175, where he'll have some, but not much, company...https://t.co/9VTGiRlXAo
Emmanuel Forbes was drafted with pick 16 of round 1 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.26 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 165 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/M0fVua0c0a pic.twitter.com/7UrzwG9PwV— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes can FLY— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023
The @Commanders select the @HailStateFB DB at No. 16 overall.pic.twitter.com/HLQbYoMSv3
The Commanders have collected a decent arsenal of speed over the last few years— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 28, 2023
- Terry McLaurin (4.35)
- Curtis Samuel (4.31)
- Antonio Gibson (4.39)
- Percy Butler (4.36)
- Emmanuel Forbes (4.35)
Spoke to @MattBowen41 about some of the corners in this year's draft. Here's what he said about Emmanuel Forbes: pic.twitter.com/iCk27pMPhx— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 28, 2023
The #Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16. One of the names off my first-round surprise list just because of how high he was going to go. pic.twitter.com/ez5zvxBPge— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes arrives in Washington pic.twitter.com/hCLSRChgIN— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 28, 2023
Take a look inside the Commanders' draft room to see the moments leading up to the selection of Emmanuel Forbes ( @emfails)https://t.co/AYF6EWUQkA— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 28, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes is the first corner taken in the first round by Washington since Carlos Rogers in 2005.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 28, 2023
Here's the APY rank of the 2023 1st round picks relative to their position.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 28, 2023
Lions really standing out as being way off the trendline. pic.twitter.com/xxJDjCI1Fe
The Commanders select Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes 16th overall— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023
1.4 passer rating allowed in man coverage last season pic.twitter.com/7EmW80Bevc
Emmanuel Forbes is not big enough and probably won't last long in this league. Pat Fischer only played 17 years and Darrell Green 20 years.— R. Richardson (@NatsJunkie) April 28, 2023
1937, this lost film shows how one of the earliest analog telephone scanning systems (facsimile) worked.— Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) April 27, 2023
It was shown as a short film before feature film in theaters across the US for over a decade.
This was astonishing technology. pic.twitter.com/z6zuQIhtcS
Conan in Bangkok https://t.co/EhwkBF4IIS— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 28, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...