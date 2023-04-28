All aTwitter: 28 April 2023 - The Commanders welcome ballhawking CB Emmanuel Forbes to Washington!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Emmanuel Forbes is the newest Commander! pic.twitter.com/MMzBV9CIWm— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 28, 2023
The moment @emmanuelforbes7 became a Commander pic.twitter.com/9li7StsOqi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2023
The #Commanders sit and pick, taking #MissState CB Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16. Their guy all along.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023
Soon-to-be new owner Josh Harris was not involved in the selection, but the review process is moving along very rapidly. Could be sent to the Finance Committee soon.
RD 1 | PK 16 - Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 28, 2023
Forbes, the all-time FBS leader in pick sixes (6), earned the 2nd-highest overall draft score (88) among cornerbacks in this year's class. pic.twitter.com/t6GnxAVQUJ
.@LanceZierlein's player comp for Emmanuel Forbes is Cam Dantzler, whom the Commanders claimed off waivers earlier this offseason pic.twitter.com/h3YCDpRJCq— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 28, 2023
The Commanders are now loaded with Mississippi State players: DE Montez Sweat, CB Cameron Dantzler and CB Emmanuel Forbes.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 28, 2023
*The Commanders got them a BALL *MAGNET in Emmanuel Forbes. He had 14 career interceptions and returned 6 of them for a touchdown. That’s one Forbes list you don’t want to be on.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023
.@Harp41's Top 5 to be drafted earlier than projected— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 23, 2023
1️⃣ Emmanuel Forbes
2️⃣ Hendon Hooker
3️⃣ BJ Ojulari
4️⃣ Jonathan Mingo
5️⃣ Cedric Tillman pic.twitter.com/tYA7KftTx2
With @RealBramW as we discuss Emmanuel Forbes to the Commanders. Why he was ahead of other Corners. Why not other OLinemen. Much more. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/yj9haKVWOh— John Keim (@john_keim) April 28, 2023
Coming soon to the DMV: Emmanuel Forbes #HTTC pic.twitter.com/fMcXSZBqLo— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 28, 2023
. @HailStateFB CB Emmanuel Forbes wakes up with GMFB to talk about how his receiver background benefits him, responds to those who question his size, and growing up with 8 siblings pic.twitter.com/LwlGXN3Tud— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 21, 2023
Fred Smoot talked about Emmanuel Forbes on my podcast a couple weeks ago. @PeteHaileyNBCS @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/ODJUq1FvlH via @YouTube— John Keim (@john_keim) April 28, 2023
"I love Emmanuel Forbes from Mississippi State" ~ Charles Davis #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wCZUidZH8M— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes can FLY— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023
The @Commanders select the @HailStateFB DB at No. 16 overall.pic.twitter.com/HLQbYoMSv3
#16 Commanders - CB Emmanuel Forbes— Mister Irrelevant (@Mr1rrelevant) April 28, 2023
Grade: B-/C+
My Ranking: #79 (OT12)
With Gonzalez on the board this is a weird pick. Forbes fits their system well but 16 is high considering his frame issues#NFLDraft
pic.twitter.com/enNmTtUTY0
April 28, 2023
I know Fred Smoot is loving this Emmanuel Forbes pick.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 28, 2023
Mississippi State Cornerback Royalty Harris~Smoot~Banks~Slay~Dantzler~Emerson~Forbes Water covers 71% of World We cover the Rest #MSU#DBU pic.twitter.com/ODhsy2ivKm— Fred Smoot (@Fsmoot21SeanT) January 27, 2023
Late Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Emmanuel Forbes: "He is the ultimate competitor. One of the greatest players I've ever coached."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 28, 2023
Jack is happy.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 28, 2023
( by @emfails) pic.twitter.com/AVDbmNcUDZ
Something I find intriguing, and may be nothing, but look at the first four columns of the draft board.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 28, 2023
The NFC East.
I suppose it's a smart strategy to monitor your division and react accordingly .#HTTC pic.twitter.com/kfxAlfxITK
Emmanuel Forbes has already been putting on weight or ProActive scam? pic.twitter.com/Sj3COcBsdP— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 28, 2023
He mentioned he was 171lbs at pro day and that he was 174-177 april 12th. Started season at 173. wants to be 180-185 before season. https://t.co/OFaJLKi34R— COMMIES (@MiltonZ3rd) April 28, 2023
A jream come true @emmanuelforbes7 | @pepsi pic.twitter.com/SgUBYaNiOy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2023
Some potential day 2 targets for the #Commanders still available:— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 28, 2023
OT Dawand Jones
OT/G Matthew Bergeron
OT/G Cody Mauch
G/C Steve Avila
G O'Cyrus Torrence
C John Michael Schmitz
C Joe Tippmann
TE Michael Meyer
TE Darnell Washington
TE Luke Musgrave
TE Sam LaPorta
DB Brian Branch
.@chad_reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Drafthttps://t.co/7bKHC1zSg2 pic.twitter.com/J5pDPSClKz— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 28, 2023
Favorite first round pick: JSN to Seattle— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 28, 2023
Least favorite pick: Forbes to Washington
Most surprising pick: Stroud to Houston
Least surprising pick: Nolan to Philly
Best value pick: Gonzalez to New England
Weirdest value pick: Gibbs to Detroit
The heroes graded every pick on a 1-10 scale during our first-round livestream, here are the final results...— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 28, 2023
And check out the watch party if you missed it: https://t.co/YfwYqXzEKp pic.twitter.com/OOP83sp1mF
Lamar Jackson's 5-year, $260M deal makes him NFL's highest paid player, per @JosinaAnderson— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023
Acted as his own agent pic.twitter.com/GWMal9Do8b
Lamar Jackson signing a deal to give his family generational wealth, five years after he sat in the green room with his mom, watching the picks go by as he fell in the draft….hard not to get emotional. What a player. What a story. pic.twitter.com/C7olaL9bwy— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 27, 2023
League source just added that the total "guaranteed" portion on Lamar Jackson's deal is $185M. https://t.co/L8FHaAxEIU— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2023
Flashback to when Lamar Jackson was being asked about playing wide receiver at the NFL Combine.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2023
️ ️ The person answering these questions is now the highest paid QB in the NFL.
This is worth the watch. Shoutout to Lamar.pic.twitter.com/mtrxrShW38
Will Levis had almost zero chance to *not* be picked in the first round, according to ESPN Analytics.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023
Where could he land tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/LVEsZZjmh7
I mean, the league uninvited Quentin Johnston because they did not believe he’d be a first round pick. While Porter, Branch snd Levis never left the green room.— LouisFriend (@LouisFriendDet) April 28, 2023
Anthony Richardson’s little brother’s voice is…surprising pic.twitter.com/f1ju7hjnXs— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 28, 2023
April 25, 2023
