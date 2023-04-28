All aTwitter: 28 April 2023 - The Commanders welcome ballhawking CB Emmanuel Forbes to Washington!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Emmanuel Forbes is the newest Commander! pic.twitter.com/MMzBV9CIWm — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 28, 2023

The #Commanders sit and pick, taking #MissState CB Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16. Their guy all along.



Soon-to-be new owner Josh Harris was not involved in the selection, but the review process is moving along very rapidly. Could be sent to the Finance Committee soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

RD 1 | PK 16 - Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State



Forbes, the all-time FBS leader in pick sixes (6), earned the 2nd-highest overall draft score (88) among cornerbacks in this year's class. pic.twitter.com/t6GnxAVQUJ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 28, 2023

.@LanceZierlein's player comp for Emmanuel Forbes is Cam Dantzler, whom the Commanders claimed off waivers earlier this offseason pic.twitter.com/h3YCDpRJCq — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 28, 2023

The Commanders are now loaded with Mississippi State players: DE Montez Sweat, CB Cameron Dantzler and CB Emmanuel Forbes. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 28, 2023

*The Commanders got them a BALL *MAGNET in Emmanuel Forbes. He had 14 career interceptions and returned 6 of them for a touchdown. That’s one Forbes list you don’t want to be on. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

.@Harp41's Top 5 to be drafted earlier than projected



1️⃣ Emmanuel Forbes

2️⃣ Hendon Hooker

3️⃣ BJ Ojulari

4️⃣ Jonathan Mingo

5️⃣ Cedric Tillman pic.twitter.com/tYA7KftTx2 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 23, 2023

With @RealBramW as we discuss Emmanuel Forbes to the Commanders. Why he was ahead of other Corners. Why not other OLinemen. Much more. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/yj9haKVWOh — John Keim (@john_keim) April 28, 2023

Coming soon to the DMV: Emmanuel Forbes #HTTC pic.twitter.com/fMcXSZBqLo — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 28, 2023

. @HailStateFB CB Emmanuel Forbes wakes up with GMFB to talk about how his receiver background benefits him, responds to those who question his size, and growing up with 8 siblings pic.twitter.com/LwlGXN3Tud — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 21, 2023

Fred Smoot talked about Emmanuel Forbes on my podcast a couple weeks ago. @PeteHaileyNBCS @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/ODJUq1FvlH via @YouTube — John Keim (@john_keim) April 28, 2023

"I love Emmanuel Forbes from Mississippi State" ~ Charles Davis #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wCZUidZH8M — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 26, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes can FLY



The @Commanders select the @HailStateFB DB at No. 16 overall.pic.twitter.com/HLQbYoMSv3 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023

#16 Commanders - CB Emmanuel Forbes



Grade: B-/C+

My Ranking: #79 (OT12)



With Gonzalez on the board this is a weird pick. Forbes fits their system well but 16 is high considering his frame issues#NFLDraft

pic.twitter.com/enNmTtUTY0 — Mister Irrelevant (@Mr1rrelevant) April 28, 2023

fwiwhttps://t.co/qWVb3VozQF — OG EB Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) April 28, 2023

I know Fred Smoot is loving this Emmanuel Forbes pick. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 28, 2023

Mississippi State Cornerback Royalty Harris~Smoot~Banks~Slay~Dantzler~Emerson~Forbes Water covers 71% of World We cover the Rest #MSU#DBU pic.twitter.com/ODhsy2ivKm — Fred Smoot (@Fsmoot21SeanT) January 27, 2023

Late Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Emmanuel Forbes: "He is the ultimate competitor. One of the greatest players I've ever coached." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 28, 2023

Something I find intriguing, and may be nothing, but look at the first four columns of the draft board.



The NFC East.



I suppose it's a smart strategy to monitor your division and react accordingly .#HTTC pic.twitter.com/kfxAlfxITK — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 28, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes has already been putting on weight or ProActive scam? pic.twitter.com/Sj3COcBsdP — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) April 28, 2023

He mentioned he was 171lbs at pro day and that he was 174-177 april 12th. Started season at 173. wants to be 180-185 before season. https://t.co/OFaJLKi34R — COMMIES (@MiltonZ3rd) April 28, 2023

Some potential day 2 targets for the #Commanders still available:



OT Dawand Jones

OT/G Matthew Bergeron

OT/G Cody Mauch

G/C Steve Avila

G O'Cyrus Torrence

C John Michael Schmitz

C Joe Tippmann

TE Michael Meyer

TE Darnell Washington

TE Luke Musgrave

TE Sam LaPorta

DB Brian Branch — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 28, 2023

.@chad_reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Drafthttps://t.co/7bKHC1zSg2 pic.twitter.com/J5pDPSClKz — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 28, 2023

Favorite first round pick: JSN to Seattle



Least favorite pick: Forbes to Washington



Most surprising pick: Stroud to Houston



Least surprising pick: Nolan to Philly



Best value pick: Gonzalez to New England



Weirdest value pick: Gibbs to Detroit — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 28, 2023

The heroes graded every pick on a 1-10 scale during our first-round livestream, here are the final results...



And check out the watch party if you missed it: https://t.co/YfwYqXzEKp pic.twitter.com/OOP83sp1mF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 28, 2023

Lamar Jackson's 5-year, $260M deal makes him NFL's highest paid player, per @JosinaAnderson



Acted as his own agent pic.twitter.com/GWMal9Do8b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson signing a deal to give his family generational wealth, five years after he sat in the green room with his mom, watching the picks go by as he fell in the draft….hard not to get emotional. What a player. What a story. pic.twitter.com/C7olaL9bwy — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 27, 2023

League source just added that the total "guaranteed" portion on Lamar Jackson's deal is $185M. https://t.co/L8FHaAxEIU — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2023

Flashback to when Lamar Jackson was being asked about playing wide receiver at the NFL Combine.



️ ️ The person answering these questions is now the highest paid QB in the NFL.



This is worth the watch. Shoutout to Lamar.pic.twitter.com/mtrxrShW38 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2023

Will Levis had almost zero chance to *not* be picked in the first round, according to ESPN Analytics.



Where could he land tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/LVEsZZjmh7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

I mean, the league uninvited Quentin Johnston because they did not believe he’d be a first round pick. While Porter, Branch snd Levis never left the green room. — LouisFriend (@LouisFriendDet) April 28, 2023

Anthony Richardson’s little brother’s voice is…surprising pic.twitter.com/f1ju7hjnXs — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 28, 2023

pic.twitter.com/iAkkBjtWSZ — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) April 25, 2023

