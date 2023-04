The Washington Commanders have selected Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Poll What grade does Emmanuel Forbes get at #16? A

Cerrato vote view results 22% A (420 votes)

38% B (709 votes)

19% C (370 votes)

10% D (192 votes)

