Report: NFL reviewing the Josh Harris bid for the Washington Commanders; Owner vote expected next month

It’s draft day, but that doesn’t stop the NFL from producing other headlines. A.J. Perez from Front Office Sports is reporting that the NFL is treating the offer from Josh Harris’s group as a final deal, and are reviewing it again to get it ready for a vote next month. There were a few minor things that needed to be fixed when Harris sent the deal to the NFL a few weeks ago, and those issues have presumably been resolved. The NFL’s finance committee meets on May10, and if they approve the $6.05 billion deal it will be voted on when NFL owners meet May 22-24 in Minneapolis Minnesota. Three quarters of NFL owners(24 of 32) have to vote to approve the sale for it to get finalized, and that is not expected to be an issue. Keep your schedule open in early June for a parade in Washington after Dan Snyder finally sells the team!

