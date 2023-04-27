Mark Tyler’s Washington Commanders First Round Big Board

Thursday evening marks the start of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. This year, Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders hold the 16th overall pick in the draft after yet another disappointing season without a winning record.

A frugal free agency period saw the Commanders come out on the other side with still more questions than answers. Hopefully some of these questions will be answered these next three days with some quality picks.

Below are my 12 prospects, in order, for my Washington Commanders Big Board for round one.

So you’re telling me there is a chance...

- Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

- Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio St.

- Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Slightly better odds...

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

Joey Porter Jr., CB, PSU

Should be there:

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Trade-Back:

Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame