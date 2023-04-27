 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Where, how, and when to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

By Scott Jennings
The mock drafts are (almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2023 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #16 overall pick. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 total picks. The action starts Thursday night at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 10 minutes

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

When: Friday April 28th at 7 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7

When: Saturday April 29th at 12 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16

2nd Round: #47

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)

4th Round: #118

5th Round: #150

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick)

7th Round: #233

Draft Order - Round 1

  1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
  6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Full 7 round draft order

