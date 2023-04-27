When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The mock drafts are (almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2023 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #16 overall pick. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 total picks. The action starts Thursday night at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 10 minutes

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3

When: Friday April 28th at 7 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7

When: Saturday April 29th at 12 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16

2nd Round: #47

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)

4th Round: #118

5th Round: #150

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick)

7th Round: #233

Draft Order - Round 1

Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (from Carolina) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland) New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Full 7 round draft order

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed: