When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The mock drafts are (almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2023 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #16 overall pick. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 total picks. The action starts Thursday night at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.
Day 1: Round 1
When: Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 10 minutes
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
Day 2: Rounds 2 & 3
When: Friday April 28th at 7 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 7 minutes for round 2; 5 minutes for round 3
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Day 3: Rounds 4 through 7
When: Saturday April 29th at 12 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 5 minutes for rounds 4-6; 4 minutes for round 7
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio
Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks
1st Round: #16
2nd Round: #47
3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)
4th Round: #118
5th Round: #150
6th Round: #193
#215 (compensatory pick)
7th Round: #233
Draft Order - Round 1
- Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
- Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...