2023 NFL Draft: The First Round Continues!

The mock drafts are(almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2023 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #16 overall pick.. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 picks. The action starts tonight at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.
Day 1: Round 1
When: Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 10 minutes
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks
1st Round: #16
2nd Round: #47
3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)
4th Round: #118
5th Round: #150
6th Round: #193
#215 (compensatory pick)
7th Round: #233
Round 1
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3) Houston Texans(via Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson, DE, Alabama
4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State
7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12) Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13) Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15) New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State
16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh
20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25) Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan
27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia
31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State
