2023 NFL Draft: The First Round Continues!

The mock drafts are(almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2023 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #16 overall pick.. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 picks. The action starts tonight at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 10 minutes

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16

2nd Round: #47

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)

4th Round: #118

5th Round: #150

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick)

7th Round: #233

Round 1

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2) Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3) Houston Texans(via Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson, DE, Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6) Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions via L.A. Rams) - Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8) Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9) Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago Bears via Carolina) - Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans) - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11) Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12) Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans via Cleveland) - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13) Green Bay Packers - Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

14) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England Patriots) - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15) New York Jets - Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

16) Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

17) New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18) Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

20) Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21) Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22) Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23) Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24) New York Giants (from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25) Buffalo Bills (from New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars) - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26) Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

27) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28) Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30) Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

31) Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Full 7 round draft order

