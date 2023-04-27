Welcome to the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft!

The mock drafts are(almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2023 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #16 overall pick.. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 picks. The action starts tonight at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m. Eastern

Time per pick: 10 minutes

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)

Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16

2nd Round: #47

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)

4th Round: #118

5th Round: #150

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick)

7th Round: #233

Round 1

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Full 7 round draft order

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!