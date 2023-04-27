Welcome to the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft!

The mock drafts are(almost) done and it’s just about time to get to the 2023 NFL draft. Washington enters the draft with the #16 overall pick.. Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew, and Marty Hurney go into this year’s draft with 8 picks. The action starts tonight at 8pm, and continues through Saturday night when UDFA signings are reported.
DO NOT TIP PICKS IN THE COMMENTS!
Day 1: Round 1
When: Thursday April 27th at 8 p.m. Eastern
Time per pick: 10 minutes
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Online: WatchESPN, NFL.com, ESPN+ (signup here), fuboTV (signup here)
Radio: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio
Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks
1st Round: #16
2nd Round: #47
3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)
4th Round: #118
5th Round: #150
6th Round: #193
#215 (compensatory pick)
7th Round: #233
Round 1
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13) Green Bay Packers
14) New England Patriots
15) New York Jets
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs
Loading comments...