The Washington Commanders Select Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes in the First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

Draft day is finally here and Washington has made their pick! Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes was a late riser for Washington, and they took him over Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez. He will have a 4-year, $16,495,442 which includes a $8,996,685 signing bonus. He will have a $2,999,171 cap hit for 2023.
RD 1 | PK 16 - Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 28, 2023
Forbes, the all-time FBS leader in pick sixes (6), earned the 2nd-highest overall draft score (88) among cornerbacks in this year's class. pic.twitter.com/t6GnxAVQUJ
#Commanders fans, Emmanuel Forbes is PLUG-AND-PLAY! #NFLDraft2023 #TakeCommand— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 28, 2023
"I put myself in position to make game-changing plays."
️ @emmanuelforbes7 x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/HERHW0RFSO
Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks
1st Round: #16 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
2nd Round: #47
3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)
4th Round: #118
5th Round: #150
6th Round: #193
#215 (compensatory pick)
7th Round: #233
