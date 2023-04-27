 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Washington Commanders Select Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes in the First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

Washington welcomes the newest member of the family, Emmanuel Forbes, after making him the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Scott Jennings
NCAA Football: East Tennessee State at Mississippi State Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Draft day is finally here and Washington has made their pick! Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes was a late riser for Washington, and they took him over Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez. He will have a 4-year, $16,495,442 which includes a $8,996,685 signing bonus. He will have a $2,999,171 cap hit for 2023.

Washington Commanders 2023 Draft Picks

1st Round: #16 - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

2nd Round: #47

3rd Round: #97 (compensatory pick)

4th Round: #118

5th Round: #150

6th Round: #193

#215 (compensatory pick)

7th Round: #233

