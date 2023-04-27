All aTwitter: 27 April 2023 - Draft Day

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
TOMORROW@SeatGeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/umKgi6czY6— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 26, 2023
First fans at our draft party at @NationalHarbor this Saturday are going to receive a free @Commanders reversible bucket hat. Registration required: https://t.co/dq7jZr7Boh pic.twitter.com/CnqL0cqzAV— Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) April 25, 2023
For fans attending Saturday, make sure your Commanders app is updated to the latest version in order to access your tickets!https://t.co/4acdV1L4Gt pic.twitter.com/84FiklSUH4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 26, 2023
Come hang with @JahanDotson, @Sam7Howell and @jonallen93_ this Saturday!@NationalHarbor | RSVP: https://t.co/n8jANHYp6K pic.twitter.com/JwoDxB8Hcr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 26, 2023
ohhhhh this bout to be pic.twitter.com/Z2AqOvbhuf— L J (@LJ_4869) April 26, 2023
The Commanders are not going to exercise DE Chase Young’s fifth-year option, per sources.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 26, 2023
As @NickiJhabvala reported, Washington won't pick up Chase Young's 5th year option. If you have been following all along, this shouldn't be a surprise. Very little pointed to them picking it up. There was no hesitation last year with Sweat, for example.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 26, 2023
Chase Young becomes the 10th player to be a top-five pick and have their fifth-year option declined. He joins: Clelin Ferrell, Solomon Thomas, Leonard Fournette, Corey Davis, Mitchell Trubisky, Dante Fowler, Greg Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Luke Joeckel.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 26, 2023
Interesting to think both Chase Young and Montez Sweat could be free agents next March. Also important to note Sweat and Young have the same agent.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 26, 2023
If I’m the 49ers I’m calling and doing whatever it takes to get Chase Young. You want 3 3rd rounders? https://t.co/VHZ54KTKu1— Marco Martinez (@marco_mart1205) April 26, 2023
We also discuss the likelihood of a trade. Hint: don’t expect one. Young has far more value here than some lower round pick. https://t.co/TtsmA6hFB8— John Keim (@john_keim) April 27, 2023
I'd absolutely be calling Washington about Chase Young.— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) April 26, 2023
Injuries have been an issue, so only 1482 career snaps but...
Elite in his full year as a starter (2020) and his pass-rush profile is much better than his nine career sacks would indicate pic.twitter.com/iSFz0COBpp
#Commanders coach Ron Rivera has a track record of taking care of homegrown players who perform and handle things right. With new ownership arriving soon and a critical season ahead, everyone’s hope is to have a motivated and healthy Chase Young playing at a high level in 2023.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2023
The Commanders made the right decision not to pick up Chase Young's fifth-year option.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 26, 2023
The team is trying to motivate him. Not a great sign for their confidence in Young entering 2023, but if he balls out they'll gladly pay extra. They want to see it. He's got to earn a raise.
Chase Young is the poster child why when it comes to the NFL at least for me why I will never be in favor of tanking. Or cheering for my team to lose for a better draft pick. The draft is a crap shoot. Can never root for my team to lose.— The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) April 26, 2023
Man, gotta wonder what the medicals look like on Chase Young's knees. Cannot be promising.— Cory (@fakecorykinnan) April 26, 2023
This Chase Young news reminds me of all the quarterbacks Washington passed on pic.twitter.com/TuddVzx0z9— Thomas (@imthomasbray) April 26, 2023
I think people sleeping on Sam Howell to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson connection very heavy. One Howell best traits is the deep ball touch and accuracy combine that Han and Terry speed and separation skills and the young man can bomb away. Pretty OP if you think about it… pic.twitter.com/o4vXPbKl4Y— StartSamRedwolfHowell (@Lennyfrigginleo) April 27, 2023
Since the 2015 draft class, here are the most valuable edge defenders in the NFL using PFF WAR.— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) April 25, 2023
Garrett, Bosas, TJ Watt, Maxx Crosby, Montez Sweat
Compare their college pass-rush grade to Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson from this year's class and Travon Walker from last year pic.twitter.com/y6CIzT7457
Here is the other negative with drafting a RB high. If the RB doesnt bust, and clearly you hope he doesnt, you often walk yourself into a big extension 3 to 4 years later which is usually a disaster. At least with S, LB, TE, etc... teams will walk on the 2nd deal if too high— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 26, 2023
The conversation around positional value we have every April reminds me a lot of 4th downs.— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 26, 2023
It's boring in the sense that we reached a consensus answer years ago and there's not much left to learn, but it'll keep coming up as long as the teams themselves make mistakes
I think most people buy in on this especially for RBs, but teams still cant help themselves with certain prospects/extension opportunities. "It happens with everyone else but not this guy" logic.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 26, 2023
Probably worth dividing by number of each position typically on the field--gonna go w/11 personnel and a 4-2-5 defense here:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 27, 2023
LB: 7
G: 8.5
C: 9
CB: 9.3
S: 9.5
RB: 11
TE: 12
RT: 12
WR: 13
IDL: 14.5
EDGE: 15
LT: 19
QB: 22 https://t.co/6mmuQncWls
This is just to help illustrate how a draft pick does not have to be great to justify the selection at certain positions while there is less margin for error at other ones.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 26, 2023
Here is how all of the 1st round draft pick salaries will rank within the current market at each position plus a look at how the top 15 paid players were acquired https://t.co/3O1pkEUEgo pic.twitter.com/97ZiXHOxtY— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 27, 2023
Another corner I like: Emmanuel Forbes. That’s @Fsmoot21SeanT’s guy. He made plays because he was around the ball. Sometimes just bad QB play led to picks. Tipped passes. But….played smart. Read routes well. Made plays b/c of it. At 16? Dunno. Yeah he’s skinny, but he can play.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 26, 2023
In the mid-90s, a personal trainer in Argentina went to a lecture on an obscure topic: muscle-to-bone ratio.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 26, 2023
Thirty years later, MBR could revolutionize key parts of the NFL. Want to find the next great player? Try measuring his skeleton.https://t.co/WW8w7Hr0x3
The NFL Draft has evolved in many ways. The landline telephone on which players get the call has not.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2023
Our coverage rolls on from the green room all day on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/SuPIN3HxeS
CJ Stroud: "I'm not a test taker, I play football."— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2023
"I know I'm one of the smartest quarterbacks in the NFL... I don't think you can play at Ohio State and not be smart."
( @scott_fowler)pic.twitter.com/2nku1QDbTh
I can "yeah, but" away Hooker's age, injury or scheme. But I cannot "yeah, but" away all three. https://t.co/uoxTpXeVsT— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 26, 2023
"Draft Day is probably the most accurate movies I've seen..." - former #Cardinals GM Steve Keim, on the @dpshow— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2023
"Teammates not going to a party is a huge red flag."
Debate: Do you think Draft Day is an accurate NFL/Sports movie? pic.twitter.com/SGD9NJi9Y4
Jaguars’ left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, as @_John_Shipley also reported.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2023
First time for new @NYJets QB @AaronRodgers12 in his new colors. pic.twitter.com/Ns7zR2v5Fp— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 26, 2023
And yeah, we’ve known for a while, but this is still wild. pic.twitter.com/G1zvt68V2H— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 26, 2023
Dak Prescott has now been with the Cowboys for seven years, longer than any other quarterback in the NFL has been with his current team. https://t.co/eqwmYE0Uji— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 26, 2023
Sean Taylor's daughter, Jackie Taylor, has committed to play volleyball at the University of North Carolina. https://t.co/bDUY7Yb1d5 pic.twitter.com/C9SWTg1eah— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 26, 2023
NFL draft meeting pic.twitter.com/qPDbdmQraz— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 26, 2023
Well this is awkward. https://t.co/BruIVabShn— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2023
Border Collie vs Husky.. pic.twitter.com/xIEEBEI1aS— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 25, 2023
