Hogs Haven “Final Mocks” Compilation

Compiled below is a table of the final mock drafts of the 2023 offseason from those Hogs Haven writers who have put them together. It includes information from:

Mark Tyler - Mark Tyler’s Final Washington Commanders 2023 Mock Draft

KyleSmithforGM - Day 3 of the SB Nation 2023 Mock Draft Extravaganza*

This is more for posterity than anything else, but it’s interesting to see how each of the drafts align.

Interestingly, all four drafts involved trade backs of one sort of another, and accumulating at least four picks in the top 102 (the team currently only has three).

All four of the drafts involved taking an offensive lineman in the first two rounds. All four took RBs at some point in the draft, and two took Israel Abanikanda. All four drafts also took linebackers on Day 3.

Jartavius Martin, Sam LaPorta, and Olusegun Oluwatimi were also each taken in two of the drafts.

Final 2023 Mock Drafts ﻿Pick # Matt Mark KS4GM Ken ﻿Pick # Matt Mark KS4GM Ken R1, P16 Bijan Robinson, RB R1, P23 Darnell Wright, T R1, P24 Anton Harrison, T R1, P29 Brian Branch, CB/S R2, P40 Matthew Bergeron, T R2, P47 Cody Mauch, G Julius Brents, CB Joe Tippmann, C Sam LaPorta, TE R2, P56 Sam LaPorta, TE R3, P87 Jartavius Martin, S R3, P91 Garrett Williams, CB R3, P97 Ricky Stromberg, C Israel Abanikanda, RB R3, P99 Jartavius Martin, S R3, P102 Darius Rush, CB R4, P118 Dorian Williams, LB DeMarvion Overshown, LB Marte Mapu, LB R4, P127 Olusegun Oluwatimi, C R5, P150 Olusegun Oluwatimi, C Israel Abanikanda, RB AT Perry, WR R5, P152 Kenny McIntosh, RB R5, P155 Trey Palmer, WR R6, P193 Josh Whyle, TE Dylan Horton, DE Charlie Thomas, LB R6, P215 Hunter Luepke, FB Justin Shorter, WR Kaleb Hayes, CB Tyson Bagent, QB R7, P233 Carter Warren, OT Stetson Bennett, QB YaYa Diaby, EDGE

*In my original draft, I traded Chase Young for pick number 33. In the interest of keeping things relatively “apples to apples” for the purposes of this exercise, I eliminated that pick and took Matthew Bergeron at pick 40 instead of BJ Ojulari who had been selected, in part, to replace Young.