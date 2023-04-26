Hogs Haven “Final Mocks” Compilation

Compiled below is a table of the final mock drafts of the 2023 offseason from those Hogs Haven writers who have put them together. It includes information from:
MattInBrisVegas - DraftBot 3.0 Final Commanders Mock Draft
Mark Tyler - Mark Tyler’s Final Washington Commanders 2023 Mock Draft
KyleSmithforGM - Day 3 of the SB Nation 2023 Mock Draft Extravaganza*
Ken Johannsen - Ken’s Final Full Washington Commanders 2023 Mock Draft: Trades and Surprises
This is more for posterity than anything else, but it’s interesting to see how each of the drafts align.
Interestingly, all four drafts involved trade backs of one sort of another, and accumulating at least four picks in the top 102 (the team currently only has three).
All four of the drafts involved taking an offensive lineman in the first two rounds. All four took RBs at some point in the draft, and two took Israel Abanikanda. All four drafts also took linebackers on Day 3.
Jartavius Martin, Sam LaPorta, and Olusegun Oluwatimi were also each taken in two of the drafts.
Final 2023 Mock Drafts
|Pick #
|Matt
|Mark
|KS4GM
|Ken
|Pick #
|Matt
|Mark
|KS4GM
|Ken
|R1, P16
|Bijan Robinson, RB
|R1, P23
|Darnell Wright, T
|R1, P24
|Anton Harrison, T
|R1, P29
|Brian Branch, CB/S
|R2, P40
|Matthew Bergeron, T
|R2, P47
|Cody Mauch, G
|Julius Brents, CB
|Joe Tippmann, C
|Sam LaPorta, TE
|R2, P56
|Sam LaPorta, TE
|R3, P87
|Jartavius Martin, S
|R3, P91
|Garrett Williams, CB
|R3, P97
|Ricky Stromberg, C
|Israel Abanikanda, RB
|R3, P99
|Jartavius Martin, S
|R3, P102
|Darius Rush, CB
|R4, P118
|Dorian Williams, LB
|DeMarvion Overshown, LB
|Marte Mapu, LB
|R4, P127
|Olusegun Oluwatimi, C
|R5, P150
|Olusegun Oluwatimi, C
|Israel Abanikanda, RB
|AT Perry, WR
|R5, P152
|Kenny McIntosh, RB
|R5, P155
|Trey Palmer, WR
|R6, P193
|Josh Whyle, TE
|Dylan Horton, DE
|Charlie Thomas, LB
|R6, P215
|Hunter Luepke, FB
|Justin Shorter, WR
|Kaleb Hayes, CB
|Tyson Bagent, QB
|R7, P233
|Carter Warren, OT
|Stetson Bennett, QB
|YaYa Diaby, EDGE
*In my original draft, I traded Chase Young for pick number 33. In the interest of keeping things relatively “apples to apples” for the purposes of this exercise, I eliminated that pick and took Matthew Bergeron at pick 40 instead of BJ Ojulari who had been selected, in part, to replace Young.
