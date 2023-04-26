Draft Profile: Penn State Nittany Lions TE Brenton Strange

Number: 86

Position: TE

Brenton Strange is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.75 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 128 out of 1020 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/pgkB4sICA8 #RAS pic.twitter.com/9Va9k2IWbz — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023

Background: Strange has played 37 games with the Nittany Lions, with 30 career starts. As a sophomore, Strange was an honorable mention All-Big Ten tight end. In 2022, Big Ten coaches named Strange a third-team All-Big Ten tight end and an honorable mention by the media. Strange also has a basketball background; in high school he received notoriety from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association as a third-team all-state. Strange will be most effective on the next level as an H-back and provides versatility for an NFL offense due to his frame and good overall athleticism.

Strengths

Strange's release package revolves around his foot quickness on single moves, with good acceleration getting into his stem.

As a route runner, Strange has a solid route tempo and feel for zone voids to create separation. He is most effective on the first and second levels of the defense on crossers, hitches, overs, and in the flats. Strange's burst and acceleration will allow him to open up 2nd level voids on Seam routes (vertical stem). Strange is okay when the play breaks down and will be active if he is in the quarterback's vision, but he could continue to improve his processing during the scramble drill.

As a pass catcher, Strange has good hands and can adjust around his frame. He can catch on the move, stationary, and shows solid concentration and competitive toughness over the middle of the field. Strange is also a reliable target in contested situations. He has shown the willingness to high-point the football when covered. He has good grip strength and ball security, and with his basketball background, he displays good football instincts shielding defenders from the ball with his frame.

Strange is more of an explosive athlete than he is fast, as shown through his ability after the catch. He has good burst and acceleration to eat up additional yards. He has solid YAC with elusiveness, but his best asset is his power. Strange's lower body play strength makes him a difficult runner to bring down, and he shows good contact balance to withstand big blows from defenders.

Not that fast either, but he is tough to bring down. pic.twitter.com/3hhWCxRvcI — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) April 26, 2023

Another one of Strange's best traits is his willingness and competitive toughness in the run game. He displays the necessary tempo, functional strength, grip strength, pad level, and leg drive to sustain 1-on-1 blocks. Additionally, he will be an effective run blocker on kick outs/whams and beyond the first level of the defense.

Love Brenton Strange's physical toughness in the run game. He plays like if he doesn't finish the block, then it's an L for him. pic.twitter.com/fUfkXOaGNG — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) April 26, 2023

Weaknesses

As a route runner, Strange will need to dig more into his play strength; he's not a physical route runner and struggles to separate from tight coverage through physicality. He also has below-average foot speed to create separation on full-speed routes, limiting his effectiveness beyond the third level. Other areas to develop as a route runner include how he sets his routes up through his stem. Without the foot speed, he must find ways to manipulate the defender's hips to win at the breakpoint. Strange has poor arm length, which will limit his catch radius on the next level.

In the run game, Strange is a strong, but undersized tight end. He must improve his blocking angles and technique in the zone run game. At times he gave up penetration in the backfield due to his positioning at the point of attack. In addition, he has small hands, which might create issues with his grip strength and ability to sustain blocks on the next level.