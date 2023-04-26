All aTwitter: 26 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
"In the sport of life success is not about winning the competition, it's about making a contribution"@jacsw3 was honored for his work advocating for domestic violence survivors and their families— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 25, 2023
Ranking the #Commanders' last 10 first-round picks. Some of these guys can still climb the list.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 25, 2023
1 Jonathan Allen
2 Brandon Scherff
3 Daron Payne
4 Montez Sweat
5 Robert Griffin
6 Jahan Dotson
7 Jamin Davis
8 Chase Young
9 Dwayne Haskins
10 Josh Doctson
As the #NFL draft approaches, here’s another head-scratcher for you my friends. Who are your 5 greatest Redskins/@Commanders 1st-RD draft picks?— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) April 25, 2023
My 5 are:
Baugh ‘37
C. Taylor ‘64
Monk ‘80
Green ‘83
T. Williams 2010
I Considered: May, Samuels, S. Taylor, Kerrigan, Scherff pic.twitter.com/kPaVqaq7qy
Best player in the draft and still learning the game.. he’ll be elite https://t.co/LbWuEzapSi— All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) April 25, 2023
The importance of the interview.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 25, 2023
A look back on some special meetings from the 2022 Combine
https://t.co/yQZaueC4CA pic.twitter.com/QtXqRTVhQL
Explaining why I selected Darnell Wright in our mock draft. Why i passed on some others. And draft nuggets to get you ready for Thursday. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/i7QncKf8B4— John Keim (@john_keim) April 26, 2023
He fits the profile of what Ron looks for in a “player”— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 25, 2023
- 4yr starter
- over 40 games played
- steady improvement each year
- some position versatility
- played in the senior bowl and voted most valuable player during that week by his teammates https://t.co/r8GTcQlt00
Talking w @michaelpRTD about Commanders sale: "Josh Harris has bought the house, he just hasn't closed on it. He's going to move in but doesn't have the keys yet."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 25, 2023
With a couple more today, five fifth-year options on 2020 draftees have been picked up ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 25, 2023
• Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
• Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.
• Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
• Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.
• Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs.
Tuesday is the deadline.
True, but he will make up for it with his leadership, professionalism, and his 10% hunger to keep playing. https://t.co/QzALH43tiF— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 25, 2023
I took all those Tyree to #2 bullets three weeks ago so everyone else could shine. I should at least get some gift cards out of it! https://t.co/C5IVh0QOLF— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 25, 2023
If Caserio and DeMeco want to piss off the large majority of their fan base that’s how to do it.. https://t.co/GnY6DyU3Qa— Alex (@htowncritic) April 25, 2023
Same as 2011 when they took JJ Watt. People booed. They wanted Nick Fairley. Oh well. The people don't draft, the team does and the team is trying to build for the future with all the info at their disposal. Not one of us has interviewed any of the QBs.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 25, 2023
XFL 3.0 finishes its 10-week regular season with 622,000 average viewers per game. https://t.co/andVGIZsNp— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 25, 2023
The Defenders are playing for the North title and a shot at a championship. Sunday at 3 PM at Audi Field. Who’s going? pic.twitter.com/VrBE1l1Wki— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 26, 2023
1 of these guys isn’t going to the playoffs next year— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) April 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/5nq1GD7FNZ
Why? Just why? pic.twitter.com/iiJlhAm1d8— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 25, 2023
