All aTwitter: 25 April 2023 - Steve Apostolopoulos insists he is ‘still in the hunt’ to buy the Commanders

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
.@NFL team valuations are reaching an all-time high. Canadian billionaire @SteveApost talks about his bid for the Washington @Commanders: pic.twitter.com/QyhfrpFkDq— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 24, 2023
Steve A and Brian Davis are very similar in this regard: They don’t go into specifics of how much they are worth OR how they plan to pay $6B+.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 24, 2023
Both their camps say a version of this: “Bank of America knows we are real.”
But BofA NEVER comments. And, so, here we are.
Maybe it's because I am from Silicon Valley, but this video from Apostolopoulos's Caary Capital was more telling than the CNBC interview. He needed raise $1.6M to launch the biz credit card company. pic.twitter.com/QKWdiAjJjT— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 24, 2023
Typically, you have to give up a piece of your company to raise funds like this. $1.6M (Canadian) should be pocket change for somebody interested in three sports franchises: Commanders, Senators and Hornets.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 24, 2023
If he needed help to launch a startup, how can he afford a sports team?
I interviewed him twice, years ago, after he bought the Pontiac Silverdome with an eye on MLS: https://t.co/Wl5ayNQl3O— Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) April 24, 2023
Very nice guy, had a cool vision. But he seemed to be working with a small subset of his dad’s money, and ultimately failed to even maintain the property.
Albert Breer with the latest on the Commanders sale pic.twitter.com/jprghHC3n0— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) April 24, 2023
Trade compensation, per sources:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023
Jets get:
Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).
Packers get:
Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH
The #Giants have agreed to terms with #Rams FA DT A’Shawn Robinson, continuing to beef up their defensive front right before the Draft, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He gets a 1-year deal worth up to $8M max value with the opportunity to find a home with NYG. pic.twitter.com/K53jVNi77Y— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2023
I know Stetson Bennett isn't even in most draft conversations people are having, but he...— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 24, 2023
Posted 308.8 passing yds per game completing 67.7% with 19 TDs/3 INTS while going 5-1 over last 6 postseason games.
I mean.... do we need to talk about this more?https://t.co/AHfALIQH8n
Don't know where he'll end up, but I like how Maryland CB Deonte Banks competes. Never shied away from press when facing Marvin Harrison. Physical dude. Obviously a deep CB class. Commanders could use another CB; will be some at 16 but also beyond 1st who will be enticing.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 24, 2023
PETE DRAFT THREAD WOO— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 24, 2023
Ron Rivera loves position flex more than @john_keim loves dad jokes and, in addition, targeted guys with lots of college reps last year.
Based on those factors, these are 3 names I keep coming back to for the Commanders in the early rounds of this draft pic.twitter.com/62yETTghrF
I see TE as a prime need for Washington but I don't think they necessarily do (the reiteration that Logan got better as 2022 went on, the upside of Cole Turner and the other youngsters, etc).— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 24, 2023
Plus, does Bieniemy truly rely on TEs or did he just do that in KC because of Kelce?
Due to TE uncertainty I think CB and OL are the two most-likely positions they end up with @ 16 (hard to project what happens in a trade, but those may still win out).— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 24, 2023
At CB: Witherspoon is an unlikely grand slam, Porter Jr scares me, Banks makes sense
At OL: Cool with em all
One thing I believe the secondary's missing: a mega-ballhawk.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 24, 2023
BSJ is INT-less and Curl's gone two years without one. Now, Forrest def helps and Fuller had three in 2022.
Enter Emmanuel Forbes or Clark Phillips III?
Those two had TEN pick-6s in school and would be fun Day 2ers
Outcomes I'm not envisioning (listen to me here because I'm an excellent prognosticator and the NFL Draft is known for being super-predictable):— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 24, 2023
-Bijan Robinson
-A well-known QB
-A first-round trade-up
Penultimately, I'd sure love to see the Commanders snag someone who can return punts beyond the literal sense of just returning punts. Find some guy on Day 3 who can actually instill some fear in opponents and, I don't know, maybe win some nice field position every couple-a weeks— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 24, 2023
For this draft dress rehearsal on Tuesday, the NFL sends out a script. Below is the mock draft for tomorrow sent out by the league to all teams. pic.twitter.com/Uep4uzF51c— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 24, 2023
Running back Sean Tucker, a projected mid-round pick who did not work out for teams at the combine, had his pro day at Syracuse today. Tucker weighed in at 209 pounds, measured 5’9 1/2, jumped 38 inches in the vertical and had 29 bench press reps.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023
The 49ers have cleaned up on compensation picks for having minority staffers leave for HC and GM jobs. They’ve placed 4 times as many of their guys in HC/GM roles as anybody else. (Via @peter_king). pic.twitter.com/IiJGY3X6Xe— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 24, 2023
