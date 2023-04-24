Mark Tyler’s Final Washington Commanders 2023 Mock Draft

In my final mock draft before the start of Thursday’s NFL Draft, I opted to use the new ESPN draft simulator.

The top four quarterbacks went within the top 8 picks, with Will Levis being the last of the group to go eighth overall to the Falcons. Subsequently, a run on offensive tackle happened, and the top four, Skoronski, Wright, Johnson and Jones (in that order) went off the board by pick 14.

This however, left some premium talent on the board at running back (Bijan Robinson), and corner (Joey Porter Jr.). I contemplated taking Porter at #16, but opted for a trade-back with the Jaguars, who came up from #24 to select the Penn State corner.

In return for moving back eight spots and giving up a premium prospect, I was given Jacksonville’s first (#24) and second (#56) round picks. Using Rich Hill’s trade value chart, this represented a 305(pick 16)-335(pick 24 and 56) swing in the Commanders favor.

RD1 (pick 24) Trade from Jax - Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 6’4” 315

RD2 (pick 47) - Julius Brents CB Kansas State 6’3” 198

RD2 (pick 56) Trade from Jax - Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 6’3” 245

RD3 (pick 97) - Ricky Stromberg G/C Arkansas 6’3” 306

RD4 (pick 118) - DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas 6’3” 230

RD5 (pick 150) - Israel Abanikanda RB Pitt 5’10” 216

RD6 (pick 193) - Dylan Horton DE TCU 6’4” 257

RD6 (pick 215) - Justin Shorter WR Florida 6’4” 229

RD7 (pick 233) - Stetson Bennett QB Georgia 5’11” 192

My Final mock for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/KizHDThFy0 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 24, 2023

Cuts:

Charles Leno

Logan Thomas

Andrew Norwell

2023 Projected 2-Deep Depth Chart:

Offense:

QB: Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett

RB: Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin, Justin Shorter(R)

WR: Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown

Slot WR: Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne

TE: Sam LaPorta(R), Cole Turner/John Bates

LT: Anton Harrison(R), Cornelius Lucas

LG: Ricky Stromberg(R) OR Nick Gates

C: Chase Roullier, Ricky Stromberg(R)/Nick Gates

RG: Sam Cosmi, Chris Paul

RT: Andrew Wylie, Cornelius Lucas

Defense:

EDGE: Montez Sweat, Efe Obada

DT: Jonathan Allen, Phidarian Mathis

DT: Daron Payne, John Ridgeway

EDGE: Chase Young, James Smith-Williams

ILB: Jamin Davis, DeMarvion Overshown(R)

ILB: Cody Barton, Khaleke Hudson

CB: Kendall Fuller, Cam Dantzler

CB: Julius Brents(R), Benjamin St.-Juste

Nickle CB: Benjamin St-Juste, Danny Johnson

S: Kam Curl, Jeremy Reaves

S: Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler

Notes:

- Selecting Harrison(who could slide inside for a year at G if needed) allows the Commanders to move on from Charles Leno.

- LaPorta is a savvy route runner and solid blocker. Eric Bieniemy will have fun scheming ways to get his the football in this offense. Drafting him allows the Commanders to cut Logan Thomas and save money.

- Stromberg’s versatility will allow him to compete for a starting position at G or C (if Roullier is not ready or does not return).

- Julius Brents is the perfect boundary corner in Del Rio’s defense and one of either St-Juste (leaning this way because of his great short-area quickness) or Fuller will kick inside to the slot.

- With Davis, Barton and Overshown, we could see more traditional 3-LB looks.

- Abanikanda can be Antonio Gibson’s replacement in 2024.

- Bennett could hang on as the team’s third QB.