Mark Tyler’s Final Washington Commanders 2023 Mock Draft

In my final mock draft before the start of Thursday’s NFL Draft, I opted to use the new ESPN draft simulator.
The top four quarterbacks went within the top 8 picks, with Will Levis being the last of the group to go eighth overall to the Falcons. Subsequently, a run on offensive tackle happened, and the top four, Skoronski, Wright, Johnson and Jones (in that order) went off the board by pick 14.
This however, left some premium talent on the board at running back (Bijan Robinson), and corner (Joey Porter Jr.). I contemplated taking Porter at #16, but opted for a trade-back with the Jaguars, who came up from #24 to select the Penn State corner.
In return for moving back eight spots and giving up a premium prospect, I was given Jacksonville’s first (#24) and second (#56) round picks. Using Rich Hill’s trade value chart, this represented a 305(pick 16)-335(pick 24 and 56) swing in the Commanders favor.
RD1 (pick 24) Trade from Jax - Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 6’4” 315
RD2 (pick 47) - Julius Brents CB Kansas State 6’3” 198
RD2 (pick 56) Trade from Jax - Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 6’3” 245
RD3 (pick 97) - Ricky Stromberg G/C Arkansas 6’3” 306
RD4 (pick 118) - DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas 6’3” 230
RD5 (pick 150) - Israel Abanikanda RB Pitt 5’10” 216
RD6 (pick 193) - Dylan Horton DE TCU 6’4” 257
RD6 (pick 215) - Justin Shorter WR Florida 6’4” 229
RD7 (pick 233) - Stetson Bennett QB Georgia 5’11” 192
My Final mock for the Commanders pic.twitter.com/KizHDThFy0— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 24, 2023
Cuts:
Charles Leno
Logan Thomas
Andrew Norwell
2023 Projected 2-Deep Depth Chart:
Offense:
QB: Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett
RB: Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson
WR: Terry McLaurin, Justin Shorter(R)
WR: Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown
Slot WR: Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne
TE: Sam LaPorta(R), Cole Turner/John Bates
LT: Anton Harrison(R), Cornelius Lucas
LG: Ricky Stromberg(R) OR Nick Gates
C: Chase Roullier, Ricky Stromberg(R)/Nick Gates
RG: Sam Cosmi, Chris Paul
RT: Andrew Wylie, Cornelius Lucas
Defense:
EDGE: Montez Sweat, Efe Obada
DT: Jonathan Allen, Phidarian Mathis
DT: Daron Payne, John Ridgeway
EDGE: Chase Young, James Smith-Williams
ILB: Jamin Davis, DeMarvion Overshown(R)
ILB: Cody Barton, Khaleke Hudson
CB: Kendall Fuller, Cam Dantzler
CB: Julius Brents(R), Benjamin St.-Juste
Nickle CB: Benjamin St-Juste, Danny Johnson
S: Kam Curl, Jeremy Reaves
S: Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler
Notes:
- Selecting Harrison(who could slide inside for a year at G if needed) allows the Commanders to move on from Charles Leno.
- LaPorta is a savvy route runner and solid blocker. Eric Bieniemy will have fun scheming ways to get his the football in this offense. Drafting him allows the Commanders to cut Logan Thomas and save money.
- Stromberg’s versatility will allow him to compete for a starting position at G or C (if Roullier is not ready or does not return).
- Julius Brents is the perfect boundary corner in Del Rio’s defense and one of either St-Juste (leaning this way because of his great short-area quickness) or Fuller will kick inside to the slot.
- With Davis, Barton and Overshown, we could see more traditional 3-LB looks.
- Abanikanda can be Antonio Gibson’s replacement in 2024.
- Bennett could hang on as the team’s third QB.
