Can Joe Tippmann Take the Commanders’ Offensive Line to New Heights?

Joe Tippmann, C

School: Wisconsin | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 313 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd - 3rd Round

Player Comparison: Josh Meyers

Player Overview

Joe Tippmann made a name for himself as one of the best high school football players in Indiana. On offense, Tippmann received statewide accolades, was league MVP, and accumulated over 100 pancake blocks. On defense, Tippmann had 41 tackles and three sacks. He chose Wisconsin over other Big Ten West schools like Purdue, Iowa, and Minnesota. Tippmann would redshirt in 2019, but would see action in two games in 2020. He would come into his own in 2021, starting 10 games at center for the Badgers and opening holes in the Big Ten’s second-most prolific rushing attack. For his part, Tippmann was honorable mention All-Big Ten. He’d follow that up in 2022 with another productive year at center, allowing only one sack on 338 pass snaps and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention again. A hamstring injury kept Tippmann from participating in the NFL Combine.

Strengths

Excellent as a pass blocker with solid anchor

Strong in the upper body to turn defenders and seal lanes

Redefines line of scrimmage by driving defenders off the ball

Excellent mobility, easily reaching defenders in space

Looks for work when he doesn’t have a defender to block

Experience making protection calls

Weaknesses

Height can allow defenders under his pads and lose leverage

Can struggle staying on balance when changing direction quickly

Sustaining blocks an issue because of tendency to lead with his head

Let’s see his work

Joe Tippmann over the past two seasons:



♦️ 85.2 PFF Grade

♦️ 1 Sack Allowed

♦️ 88.3 Run Block Grade pic.twitter.com/bK7ob1BXMn — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 23, 2023

Joe Tippmann is a OC prospect in the 2023 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/xMou6RduVr pic.twitter.com/ZO8zr2nZMR — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 20, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have made improving the offensive line a priority this offseason and signs point to them continuing to upgrade the unit via the draft. If the team is looking for a center, Joe Tippmann should get early consideration. He is a player with a blend of strength and athleticism that make him scheme-diverse while also having experience making protection calls. But, is he too tall to play center? Many of his weaknesses stem from him being a taller lineman. This can be mitigated with repetitions of improved technique, but there is no making him shorter.

The other question is whether he can play another position. If Chase Roullier is healthy, he should be the team’s starter at center. After signing Nick Gates and re-signing Tyler Larsen, a player like Tippmann might have to play guard to see the field soon. On tape, he looks like a player up to the task. If he can do that, it will only make him a more valuable prospect to the Commanders.