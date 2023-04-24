All aTwitter: 24 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Coach and Logan talk all things #NFLDraft



They look back on some of the best calls Coach has made and discuss everything that goes into making the pick



Pre-Draft Special: 7 p.m. on NBC pic.twitter.com/Jz1zvPM83G — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 22, 2023

We're prepping for a draft on the business side, too



Our 2023 internship applications will be closing soon. Check 'em out here » https://t.co/N7DlehXjDk pic.twitter.com/fPPFaTHBdb — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 22, 2023

An inside look at the NFL Combine, aka "NFL Prom" — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 21, 2023

Joined by @NickiJhabvala and @BenStandig , who discusses his 15 mock drafts from last week. We talk about what the Commanders should do. What they still need and much more. Appreciate their insight. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/Yxzwl4a94r — John Keim (@john_keim) April 24, 2023

Please don’t get me wrong - I’m not an analytics-first guy by any means…



But are you surprised by this??? pic.twitter.com/LOUqYJFYf9 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 23, 2023

Drafting Darnell Wright immediately improves THREE positions on our O-line.



He slots in at RT. Wylie goes to RG (he’s a better G than T) and Cosmi replaces Norwell at LG



How can folks not see this??? https://t.co/f4GQxTenIn — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 23, 2023

Great night for future Washington @Commanders owner Josh Harris.



The Sixers win their playoff game yesterday and sweep their first round series against Brooklyn



The Devils win their playoff game last night in OT against the Rangers to get back in the series pic.twitter.com/5EievUWgQf — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 23, 2023

Clayton Tune had the highest on target percentage in the QB class at 78%. pic.twitter.com/9tprlF6nyS — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) April 23, 2023

This is real. And it is terrifying. https://t.co/JZPYa0xbp7 — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 23, 2023

This is how peeps get fired. I have seen no video evidence that projects Levis to be a better pro than Stroud or Richardson. If you have, please drop it in the replies. Do not share that Boller knees throw. https://t.co/I65SvI98J1 — The QB School (@theqbschool) April 24, 2023

Will Levis was above Anthony Richardson and CJ Stroud in January NFL opinions.



He didn’t move behind them until the media circus played the drama game.



Meaning he was likely never actually behind them. — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) April 23, 2023

.@Bijan5Robinson hopes to be just as explosive as his two favorite former NFL RBs



: 2023 #NFLDraft -- Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ypKvoVqw5I — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 23, 2023

One change we’d make to #NFLDraft would be adding walk-up music for every player who is on-site bro-hugging Goodell.



It would personalize the moment for players & give fans in their new NFL city an immediate glimpse into a player’s personality.



It would be fun.



Just a thought. pic.twitter.com/xVOd5nwPRQ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 23, 2023

Every team's best NFL Draft steal since 2010:



Arizona Cardinals: Tyrann Mathieu (69th overall)



Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett (137th overall)



Baltimore Ravens: Darren Waller (204th overall)



Buffalo Bills: Matt Milano (163rd overall)



Carolina Panthers: Josh Norman (143rd… pic.twitter.com/Spo5IvFXIv — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 23, 2023

(ICYMI) Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract talks with New York: "Whatever happens, happens"https://t.co/psgsidKhn3 pic.twitter.com/lolIeR4K1c — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 24, 2023

Trey Lance has "no information" and "no comment" on trade speculation. https://t.co/JYIqrTcQTV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 24, 2023

QB Tyler Huntley has eight career starts. He nearly led Baltimore to an upset win in the playoffs over the Bengals. He'll make only $2.627 million this year. He could have been signed with no compensation to Baltimore. Why didn't anyone try to do it? https://t.co/nFy0DE4yYS — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2023

AJ McCarron sets XFL single-season passing touchdown record. https://t.co/JFURbB41l4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 23, 2023

Reuben Foster is headed into the medical tent after the last play



: @nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/aKDg1y5efb — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) April 23, 2023

The D.C. Defenders will host the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL North title game Sunday, April 30 at Audi Field at 3 p.m. The game will be on ESPN.



The winner will face the XFL South title game winner (either the Roughnecks or Renegades) for the XFL Championship on May 13. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 24, 2023

Legit maybe one of two or three people in the league that scores on that



pic.twitter.com/XmCzQ1xu3S — Jason Benowitz (@jbenowitz1831) April 23, 2023

What a WILD ending!!! pic.twitter.com/4OT7REujyg — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 23, 2023

On THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL in 1973 TINA TURNER performs…



…NUTBUSH CITY LIMITS.







I think Beyoncé might have watched this video a few times. Despite being a superstar Tina still doesn’t get the credit she deserves. She’s a true trailblazer. pic.twitter.com/IFTYJxH97h — James Leighton (@Leightonauthor) April 23, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop