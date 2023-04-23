Oklahoma Running Back Eric Gray Offers the Commanders Reliable Depth

Eric Gray, Running Back

School: Oklahoma | Conference: Big12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 5’10” 210 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th Round

2022 Awards: Second-Team All-Big12

Player Overview

Eric Gray was a four-star running back in his hometown of Memphis, TN and committed to the University of Michigan during his senior season. He changed his mind and chose to sign with Tennessee a few weeks later. Gray made the trip from West Tennessee to East Tennessee for two years and decided to transfer to Oklahoma for his final two years of eligibility. Instead of heading east on Interstate I-40, Gray was now heading west to central Oklahoma I-40 and it was a good decision.

Gray had a good two years with the Volunteers, but he was a force for the Sooners in 2022 and is now poised to take the next steps to a career in the NFL. He rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season and added 34 receptions for 238 yards. Gray’s Combine and Pro Day numbers may seem rather pedestrian, but the tape shows he is a reliable running back who posts solid production.

Strengths

Very good in pass protection and is willing to block when asked to do so

Great receiving skills for screens and hooks, but also a reliable emergency outlet when needed

Good vision, hits lanes quickly, and adjusts to the flow with solid lateral moves

Continues to move forward with power and agility and is rarely tackled for a loss

Has the ability to cut sharply and pick up extra yardage - a three-yard gain quickly becomes an eight-yard gain

Prototypical size for an NFL running back

Very good goal line and short yardage back and is always willing to fight through defenders with sheer determination

Weaknesses

Lack of elite speed limits his ability to break away for longer rushes

Solid pass blocker, but will use cut blocks instead of fully engaging pass rushers, especially on blitz packages

Lacks the ability to be a power runner and bruising back

Gray on occasion will not pick the best lanes to run through

Will drop a short pass at least once and sometimes at inopportune moments of a game

Let’s See His Work

Eric Gray is a RB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 6.56 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 600 out of 1740 RB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/qDaOiorfuR pic.twitter.com/j0wj8uU8Is — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 18, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders are very likely to draft a complementary running back to help share the duties this season and have made no secrets to that fact. Eric Gray may not be a home run threat on each carry, but he can start if called upon or provide occasional breathers for current running backs Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. The former Sooner should be able to fit into the rotation from day one. Also, the Commanders tend to place a high premium on prospects that participate in the Senior Bowl and Gray certainly fits that profile.