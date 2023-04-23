All aTwitter: 23 April 2023 - James Smith-Williams gets recognition; Is Derrick Henry really getting traded to the Eagles?

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Curtis Samuel back in #4 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1ztlEJqUFG— KB (@KBDCSports) April 21, 2023
It's the job of Offensive Coordiator Eric Bieniemy and QB Coach Ken Zampese to put Sam Howell in a position to be successful. The truth is, we don't know what he have in Howell. But it's cheap and inexpensive to find out. He's got weapons and good support around him. Let's see.— Disco (@discoque5) April 21, 2023
We know he has a hell of an arm and that he is a weapon with his legs. I watched a lot of Sam Howell here in NC and those two things aren’t in dispute. Whether he can process quickly and consistently make good decisions at the NFL level we will see. I’m optimistic .— BGObsession (@BGObsession) April 21, 2023
National media: Commanders will evaluate their options at QB.— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) April 22, 2023
Local Media: Commanders really like Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/apG5aKCsNl
James Smith-Williams just received the “Champion of Justice” award from the DC Volunteer Lawyers Project for his work against domestic violence. Here’s a bit of his acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/5HLmMFkQh4— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 21, 2023
Top 10 2023 #NFLDraft Running Backs?— Locked On Podcast Network (@LockedOnNetwork) April 21, 2023
This week on the @LO_NFLDraft podcast, @DP_NFL & @TheTalentCode dished out their lists ahead of next week's draft! pic.twitter.com/b2yhFBO8vy
Darnell Wright played in 42 career games & 2,746 snaps (at both LT and RT) in his Tennessee career. He played in the Senior Bowl and was voted most valuable player by his peers during the week of practice— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 22, 2023
This guy checks most of the boxes for what Rivera looks for in a prospect.
This is all very valuable, and having written more about TEs this year than I ever have before, it's a more rigorous and data supported case of what I subjectively concluded. https://t.co/YHThZoAgDz— BadgerNoonan (@BadgerNoonan) April 22, 2023
My top five wide receivers in this class:— Hutchinson Brown (@hutchinsonb_ff) April 21, 2023
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
*grand canyon sized tier break*
2. Quentin Johnston
3. Jordan Addison
4. Zay Flowers
5. Josh Downs
I'm not bold enough to change my grade on Stroud over the C2 Test stuff. It's such a new variable for me. But I'm very curious to see how he ends up performing at the next level and if it's something I should put real weight into. Some of the results with other QBs is convincing.— Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) April 21, 2023
Dude almost went out there and beat the back to back national champions without his WR1, WR2, RB1, TE1 and put up 41 on the best defense in America but people wanna talk about cognitive scores https://t.co/KgiNH9F8RA— Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) April 21, 2023
Good profiles for each of them. https://t.co/miILCmwZhq pic.twitter.com/VpyZ4b8lqi— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2023
This would be very surprising. I'm not sure there's an OL worth taking at 3, let alone giving up multiple resources to take at 3. https://t.co/eLev5Zt3wV— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2023
There will be many more FCS players signed as UDFA's then selected in the draft. Here are just some of the almost 200 FCS/DII/DIII scouting reports put together. Keep this in your draft arsenal through the month of May. https://t.co/VgU5o8UgRi— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 22, 2023
The NFLPA sent agents this breakdown of last year’s undrafted free agency.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 22, 2023
NFL teams handed out over $19 million in guarantees, led by the #Eagles ($1.882 million), who have been big spenders for years. 48% of all UDFA signings at least stuck on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/obEszHeYw4
2023 Hogs Haven Pre-Draft Prospect Profile Index https://t.co/tq5ZiOiUfI— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 22, 2023
BREAKING: Move out the way, Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) is headed to The @Eagles pic.twitter.com/RQCfURvmn8— Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) April 22, 2023
A.J. Brown endorses a Derrick Henry trade to the Eagles. However, we're told a Derrick Henry trade to the Eagles isn't happening. https://t.co/OTVjLSX53H— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 22, 2023
Buccaneers Pick Up Fifth-Year Option On OT Tristan Wirfs https://t.co/i1awfNMGJV pic.twitter.com/70djDFgkvW— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 22, 2023
2023 Cap Space Update For All 32 Teams https://t.co/wBr3b1XU16 #NFL pic.twitter.com/S4A7R0SEMU— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 22, 2023
Orlando Guardians punter Mac Brown has thrown a TD on a fake punt in two straight games.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 22, 2023
This 84-yarder to Jordan Thomas is insane
Cc: @PatMcAfeeShow
( : @SpringFBnews) pic.twitter.com/LjnppQaDh3
Update: A judge has ordered the police to arrest the former NFL WR Antonio Brown over unpaid child support, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/ppmvZzAH6x— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2023
The Wellpinit Redskins retained their Name and logo! #EducateNotEradicate #HTTR— Native American Guardians Association (@GuardiansNative) April 22, 2023
Here’s an article on it and our press release! https://t.co/sU4b1Iah6l pic.twitter.com/xXbsEOo1Wa
Boulder's spring game before vs. after Deion Sanders took over— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2023
The Coach Prime Effect
(via @nikkiedwardsss) pic.twitter.com/P1IvE0i82x
Celebration game gon be better moving forward https://t.co/AGybfTonGk— Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) April 23, 2023
D.C. Defenders XFL North Division Championship Game Tickets On Sale Today (via Mark Perry) https://t.co/ZIsDRbapNb #XFL #XFL2023 #AltFootball pic.twitter.com/YjipMNurEa— XFLNewsHub (@XFLNewsHub) April 18, 2023
Young kids come up with the best games and I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/VMVUofBltM— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 21, 2023
