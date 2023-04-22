2023 Hogs Haven Pre-Draft Prospect Profile Index

This page is an index of the 2023 pre-draft profiles from Hogs Haven writers and is intended as a resource for readers to easily find prospect information.
Offense
QBs:
RBs:
- Tyjae Spears Would Give the Commanders Another Versatile Weapon out of the Backfield
- Can Ronnie Brown go from Small School to Big Impact for the Commanders?
- Kenny McIntosh Can Be a Weapon out of the Commanders’ Backfield
- Israel Abanikanda Would Add a Home Run Threat to the Commanders’ Backfield
- Sean Tucker could provide important offensive redundancy in 2023
FB:
WR:
- Draft Profile: Wake Forest Demon Deacons WR A.T. Perry
- Is Potential Enough for the Commanders to Draft Bryce Ford-Wheaton?
- Puka Nacua could be fun in Eric Bieniemy’s offense
- Draft Profile: Oklahoma Sooners WR Marvin Mims
- Trey Palmer Could Improve the Commanders at Receiver and Returner
- CJ Johnson Could Be Big for the Commanders’ WR Corps
- Can the Commanders Afford a Weapon Like Tank Dell?
- Parker Washington Can Improve the Commanders’ Receiver Depth
- Jayden Reed Can Go from Commanders’ Returner to Feature Receiver
TE:
- Luke Schoonmaker Gives the Commanders Another Developmental TE Option
- Zack Kuntz Would Give the Commanders a Big, Athletic Target
- Darnell Washington Could Be Huge in the Commanders’ Offense
- Draft Profile: Georgia Bulldogs Tight End Darnell Washington
- Draft Profile: Utah Utes Tight End Dalton Kincaid
- Cameron Latu Would Be a Reliable Target for the Commanders
- Payne Durham could be an option at TE for the Commanders
- Sam LaPorta could be Sam Howell’s security blanket
- Tucker Kraft Could Be the Commanders’ Complete Tight End
- Luke Musgrave could be a receiving threat for the Commanders
OL:
- Is Paris Johnson, Jr. the Best Tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft?
- Spencer Anderson Offers the Commanders Depth and Flexibility on the OL
- Maryland LT Jaelyn Duncan Drives Me Crazy
- Is Big OT Darnell Wright Worthy of Pick 16?
- Steve Avila Could Answer Multiple Questions on the Commanders’ Offensive Line
- Emil Ekiyor, Jr. Has Starter for the Commanders Written All Over Him
- Olusegun Oluwatimi Would Give the Commanders an Experienced, Award-Winning Center
- Dawand Jones Would Be a Big Addition to the Commanders’ Offensive Line
- Will the Commanders Land Homegrown Talent Anton Harrison?
- Ricky Stromberg Could be the Centerpiece of the Commanders Offensive Line
- If the Commanders Want to Go Big on the Offensive Line, Choose Atonio Mafi
- The Commanders Should Consider Nick Saldiveri for Flexibility on the Offensive Line
- Can the Commanders Continue Developing Tyler Steen?
- Does Luke Wypler Have a Place on the Commanders?
- Jake Andrews Would Bring Depth and Flexibility to the Commanders Offensive Line
- Can Wanya Morris Make the Commanders’ Offensive Line Sing?
- Jarrett Patterson’s Versatility Makes Him a Viable Option for the Commanders
- Draft Profile: Oklahoma Sooners OT Anton Harrison
- Sidy Sow Could Push to Be Depth on the Commanders’ Offensive Line
- Blake Freeland Might Be an Ideal Fit in the Commanders New Offense
- Jordan McFadden Offers the Commanders Versatile Depth along the Offensive Line
- Draft Profile: Northwestern Wildcats OT Peter Skoronski
- Do the Commanders Have Serious Interest in Ryan Hayes?
- Draft Profile: Florida Gators IOL O’Cyrus Torrence
- The Commanders Should Hope Alex Forsyth Continues to Fly Under the Radar
- Cody Mauch Would Bring Toughness and Athleticism to the Commanders’ OL
- Carter Warren Could Bring Depth to the Commanders’ Offensive Line, but Could He Be More?
- Andrew Vorhees Gives the Commanders Options on the O-Line
- Tackle or Guard? That’s the Question for Matthew Bergeron.
Defense
DE:
- Is Felix Anudike-Uzomah the Future at EDGE for the Commanders?
- Durell Nchami Should Be a Late-Round Target for the Commanders
- Should the Commanders Use a Late-Round Pick on Habakkuk Baldonado?
- The Commanders Should Consider Jose Ramirez as a Developmental Edge Rusher
DT:
LB:
- HBCU Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. Would Give the Commanders Superb Versatility
- Dee Winters’ Potential at Linebacker Should Interest the Commanders
- Ventrell Miller Could Improve the Linebacker Depth for the Commanders
- Nick Herbig is a potential gamewrecker
- There’s Room for Ivan Pace, Jr. to Grow into a Starter for the Commanders
- Dorian Williams Has Traits the Commanders Need at Linebacker
- Is Jack Campbell the Answer in the Middle of the Commanders’ Defense
- Does Drew Sanders Solve the Commanders’ Problems at Linebacker?
- Daiyan Henley Excels in Coverage, but Is That Enough to Start for the Commanders?
- Could Henry To’oTo’o Solve the Commanders’ Coverage Problems at Linebacker?
- Is There a Place on the Commanders for DeMarvion Overshown?
- Can the Commanders Afford to Draft Trenton Simpson?
DB:
- Could Christian Gonzalez Be Available at the Commanders’ First Pick?
- Could Devon Witherspoon be Ron Rivera’s First Ever First Round Draft Pick at Corner?
- Jartavius (Quan) Martin Could Be a Chess Piece in the Commanders Defense
- Is There a Place for Kelee Ringo in the Commanders’ Secondary?
- Size and Versatility Make Rejzohn Wright an Intriguing Prospect for the Commanders
- Is Terell Smith a Future Starting Cornerback for the Commanders?
- Eli Ricks Could Reward the Commanders with Starting Cornerback Play
- Deonte Banks Has Shutdown Corner Upside
- Is Kei’Trel Clark Too Much of a Gamble for the Commanders?
- Julius Brents Fits the Mold of a Commanders’ Cornerback
- If He’s Healthy, Garrett Williams Could Be a Steal for the Commanders
- Is DJ Turner a Fit in the Commanders’ Secondary?
- Is Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Too Small to Survive at the Next Level?
- Small but Mighty, There’s a Place for Clark Phillips III in the Commanders’ Secondary
- Sydney Brown is a special teams ace
- Cam Smith is a Top Corner. Is He Worthy of the Commanders’ Top Pick?
- Emmanuel Forbes could be a ballhawk at corner for the Commanders
