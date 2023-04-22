All aTwitter: 22 April 2023 - Sam Howell, Shaka Toney, S2 testing, and Curtis Samuel’s new jersey number

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
10 ➡️ 4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 21, 2023
new number for @CurtisSamuel4__ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bpdMKIxWnv
Final season college rushing with sacks removed:— Wyatt (@WyattB_FF) April 21, 2023
Anthony Richardson
Attempts - 97
Yards - 713
TDs - 9
Sam Howell
Attempts - 127
Yards - 1072
TDs - 11
This isn’t a Howell>Richardson take. It’s a Howell probably has more upside than some realize take.
. @UNCFootball WR Antoine Green wakes up with GMFB and talks getting over his difficult collarbone injury, the East-West Shrine Bowl, former teammate Sam Howell, and why teams should want him in their locker room pic.twitter.com/JeixMKXXHG— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 21, 2023
Wow.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 21, 2023
Washington Commanders DE Shaka Toney has been suspended indefinitely for gambling on sports.
He won’t play a single snap this season. pic.twitter.com/wJx8BggKm5
There's undeniable hypocrisy involved in NFL cashing in on sports betting while suspending players for betting. Undeniable. At same time though, players share in revenue the league and teams get from sportsbooks. And no league ever anywhere can allow players to bet on their games— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 21, 2023
The NFL must be extra harsh with its gambling rules to preserve the honesty of game results. It's vital to the industry.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) April 21, 2023
Try not to be shrill and arch about the suspensions.
(Logs off so everyone can be shrill and arch about the suspensions).
Finding info in the NFL Constitution and Bylaws is like shopping at a Costco in another state. Nothing is ever where you think it should be, so you will wander around looking for almond butter for an hour.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 21, 2023
Washington’s edge rushers:— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) April 21, 2023
Sweat: 1 year left
Young: 1 year left (pending 5th year option)
Obada: 1 year left
Smith-Williams: 1 year left
Toohill: 1 year left
Toney: suspended indefinitely
Edge needs to be addressed in the draft badly.
For Williams that loss will be at least $382,906 in salary plus he will now have $6.877M in guaranteed salary ($5.37M for 24 and 25) vanish. #Lions— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 21, 2023
Episode 555 - #Commanders' trade down in last year's 1st round was smart. How likely is something similar this year? I discuss that & much more from Ron Rivera's & Martin Mayhew's pre-Draft press conference, including the sale, Hendon Hooker & Chase Young.https://t.co/AEX6VtX4bS— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 21, 2023
I’m in the camp that Rivera talking about May 2nd means they’re picking up the 5th year option on 99. Think they wanted to see how he showed up in April, etc. I just don’t see how you’d string it out only to deny and make it this huge thing.— Marshall (@EstCommand) April 21, 2023
Thank you to the @Commanders . It was truly an honor to receive this award. https://t.co/5W3eD7eZx6— Disco (@discoque5) April 21, 2023
With Bobby McCain gone, I'm looking for a jump from Percy Butler this season. He had some growing pains but I like his aggressiveness. https://t.co/32QaFUdiLW— Disco (@discoque5) April 21, 2023
Anthony Richardson is a QB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 915 QB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/EV9myLx2dp pic.twitter.com/tWPU9IVuUd— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 21, 2023
My take on the most underrated prospect at each position in the 2023 draft:— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) April 21, 2023
QB: Tanner McKee
RB: DeWayne McBride
WR: Tank Dell
TE: Brenton Strange
OT: Nick Saldiveri
IOL: Luke Wypler
DT: Kobie Turner
ED: Viliami Fehoko
LB: Nick Herbig
CB: Garrett Williams
S: Anthony Johnson Jr.
The Falcons have released veteran CB Casey Heyward.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 21, 2023
We had one of the co-creators of the S2 on my radio show. He said if a player scores lower in one or more of the testing areas, it simply means a team might build the offense around his other strengths. Not dissimilar to how a team may not ask weak arm QB to make certain throws.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 21, 2023
And furthermore, any psychological or cognition tests are also part of the big puzzle teams put together. Physical profile, athletic profile, leadership and character profile.... many pieces go into this for each position and not just QB. Football character is right at the top.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 21, 2023
S2 consideration for Houston fans:— John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 17, 2023
Only two teams per division can subscribe to that service. It’s a big part of how the company offers those teams an ‘advantage’. The two AFC South teams are Tennessee and Indianapolis.
Shouldn’t be surprised Nick Caserio isn’t a huge S2 user.
This is also fairly new testing and technology isn’t it, Lance? I just looked the company up and not saying it’s a scam but it is definitely being given a lot more credibility on Twitter than I would imagine the NFL gives it. They use an XBOX to do the test right?— TyGrey (@ItsTyGrey) April 21, 2023
7 years pro football. Longer in college and even longer in baseball. The tests have been around for decades. Proven testing.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 21, 2023
There have been instances where you say yes (Burrow, mahomes and Allen) but not all great testers have been good or even average QBs. You still have to be able to play. However, it's my understanding that no low scorers have become great QBs whether by coincidence or directly.— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 21, 2023
With a score of 18/100 that means that cannot process at an Elite level.— CD Johnson (@CDJohnsonVP) April 21, 2023
Hendon Hooker’s 48/100 is low but probably could be worked around.
Bryce Young’s 98/100 is why Carolina mortgaged their future to get a Franchise QB…
Seeing the S2 results leak like this…you can bet agents will be reticent to let top QBs take it in the future. Feels like - just like wonderlic - it’s one of those things that can only cost you money rather than make you money.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023
Bryce Young is ready to prove why he's the top prospect in this @NFLDraft class pic.twitter.com/MeAEOtl0bE— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 21, 2023
"When I saw him down at @AlabamaFTBL's Pro Day I was like 'that is the prototype NFL back right there.'"@LRiddickESPN loves the do-it-all back in @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 pic.twitter.com/eIrC8eqMuY— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 21, 2023
Highest-graded seasons by a rookie RB in the PFF era pic.twitter.com/myVvaPhxi6— PFF (@PFF) April 21, 2023
#Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked how much lying goes on right now:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 21, 2023
“Oh, everybody is lying. I might be the most honest one, unfortunately. But everybody is lying. Usually, I just either dance around the question or give you an answer. Today, I'm a dancer."
He kept it real.
WILD STORY: Former #Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said (current #49ers star) Nick Bosa warned him and Kliff Kingsbury after his pre-draft visit in 2019:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 21, 2023
“I think you guys are probably going to take that little QB — and if you do — I will haunt you for the rest of your… pic.twitter.com/izt9iLVONJ
Jonathan Gannon talked about how difficult it was to coach in Philadelphia due to the media market.— Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) April 21, 2023
“If you want to come call the defense, have at it.” pic.twitter.com/pBcqc2JTVS
1. the Eagles were never 9-0— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 21, 2023
2. after 9 games, the Eagles were not leading the NFL in sacks
3. they trailed multiple other teams in sacks
4. at no point in the season did they lead the NFL by 30+ sacks or anything close to that margin
5. this presser “exchange” never happened pic.twitter.com/rFcTaB8QSt
From the tennis world to the NFL!@Markein joins the group led by Josh Harris to buy the Washington Commanders.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 21, 2023
Ein is actually the key piece to the puzzle that brought the group together.
Details here https://t.co/Pr9qf0wZId
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore supports spending some taxpayer dollars on a new Commanders football stadium, he said at an Axios event on Wednesday. https://t.co/8bXBO3cWbU— Axios (@axios) April 20, 2023
James Smith-Williams just received the “Champion of Justice” award from the DC Volunteer Lawyers Project for his work against domestic violence. Here’s a bit of his acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/5HLmMFkQh4— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 21, 2023
Whoever is in charge of this process please stop bc these design explorations have become too formulaic. Arizona’s uniform unveiling further infuriated me w the choices made for Washington. There’s so much creativity out here on Twitter. Truly disappointing #httc #birdgang #nfl pic.twitter.com/EMl5skAWvg— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) April 21, 2023
By unnecessarily removing the gold, Washington ended up with a better @AZCardinals white jersey than the Cardinals did. Washington desperately needs stripes on the pants. Uniform feels top heavy. pic.twitter.com/1pafgwtVKJ— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) April 21, 2023
Continuation of the formula. Stripeless pants. MASSIVE wordmark. Monochromatic. Textured numbers. pic.twitter.com/p68WMt4HgA— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) April 21, 2023
Continuation of the formula. Does your team have black in its branding? No? Well let’s add it. Bc why not. pic.twitter.com/ftPkooLO8A— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) April 21, 2023
These ones you did are dope. pic.twitter.com/hkkBmoIzuN— Justin Holland (@justinholland) April 21, 2023
Thank you. Those were fun to concept— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) April 21, 2023
Jarlin Susana struck out five batters in 4.0 innings of three-hit, one-run ball last night.— Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) April 21, 2023
He’s allowed one earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts over his last two starts (7.2 IP). pic.twitter.com/dEbxHyynpY
This is what G Wagons were made for right? pic.twitter.com/0MNmvoBy8O— DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) April 21, 2023
