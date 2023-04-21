Washington Commanders DE Shaka Toney suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling

The NFL has reportedly suspended 5 players for gambling. One of those players is Washington Commanders DE Shaka Toney who is entering his third season with the team. Ian Rapoport is reporting that Toney has been suspended indefinitely(at least 1 year) for betting on NFL games.

Toney was drafted in the 7th round in 2021 out of Penn State, and has struggled to get playing time in Washington’s defense. He had less than half the snaps on defense last year than he had during his rookie season, but his use on special teams went from 14.8% to 69%.

Toney will now be out for at least this season, and this could be the end of his time in Washington. Toney is a very replaceable player, and he won’t be missed while he is suspended. He is eligible to participate in all offseason activities and the preseason, but will miss the entire 2023 season. Toney, and the other two players suspended indefinitely, will be eligible to apply for reinstatement next year.

Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Jnmzn8iKzj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

From our breaking news segment on @NFLNetwork: Four #Lions players, including WR Jameson Williams, and one #Commanders player, all suspended for violations of the NFL gambling policy. pic.twitter.com/QS8CiV5rrJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

The Detroit Lions had the four other players on the list that were suspended for gambling. They have already released CJ Moore and Quintez Cephus. Both players, like Toney, have been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. There were also several staff members from the Lions that were in violation of the NFL’s gambling policy, and they have already been fired.

from @E_Woodyard's story on 4 Lions players suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy. https://t.co/yRS9cixLVq pic.twitter.com/wAT2qCxKKc — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 21, 2023

The Washington Commanders have issued a statement on Shaka Toney’s suspension.

As @Jason_OTC noted, Shaka Toney will lose his $940,000 salary and his contract should toll to 2025, unless the Commanders release him.



Toney can petition for reinstatement after the 2023 season. https://t.co/ZNDYO7du10 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 21, 2023

NFL press release on the suspensions: