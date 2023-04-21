Spencer Anderson Offers the Commanders Depth and Flexibility on the OL

Spencer Anderson, G

School: University of Maryland | Conference: Big Ten Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’5” 305 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th round - 7th round

Draft Comparison: Jamil Douglas

Player Overview

Bowie-native Spencer Anderson was a 3-star prospect from Bishop McNamara High School (MD). He chose to commit to the Maryland Terrapins where he spent the first three seasons in a reserve role, and he bounced between the tackle and guard positions. In 2020, he became a full time starter during the pandemic-shortened season at left tackle and center. In 2021, Anderson started all 13 games (9 at right tackle and 4 at center). He allowed 9 QB hurries, no QB hits, and one sack. In 2022, he played most of his snaps at right guard where he allowed 10 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 2 sacks while playing most of his snaps at right guard. He received an invitation to the 2023 Shrine Bowl where he had an informal meeting with the Commanders. He has also met with the Commanders during his Pro Day.

Spencer Anderson is a five year collegiate player who projects to be an interior lineman at the professional level. He has experience playing every position on the line but started most of his games at right tackle, right guard, and occasionally center. He’s known for blocking with good base, good hand placement, and knows how to seal lanes in the running game. He is projected to be a Day 3 selection.

Strengths

Good base when blocking.

Knows how to adjust hand placement when engaged.

Good upper body strength.

Excellent in pass blocking.

Experience playing inside and outside lineman positions.

Knows how to seal lanes in run blocking.

Weaknesses

Lacks lateral speed to keep up with edge rushers.

Whiffs block when initially beaten.

Short arms for the tackle position.

Let’s See His Work

Anderson number is #54

Spencer Anderson is a OG prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.35 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 91 out of 1393 OG from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/UmBMPfojOs #RAS pic.twitter.com/l64HDjrHHX — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2023

Maryland running back Roman Hemby gives the Terps a 7-0 lead early over Buffalo but peep the block from RT Spencer Anderson



pic.twitter.com/5yD9IxqdDJ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 3, 2022

East-West Shrine Bowl Scout notes.. (from Sports Illustrated).



Offensive Line - Stock Up: Maryland’s Spencer Anderson. Anderson played all five O-Line spots in college, is undefeated in press, was a good interview & consistently performed the best of all East lineman. #UMD2NFL pic.twitter.com/X5YntZrhaT — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ ᴅᴏᴜɢʟᴀs ✪ (@ChuckDouglas_) February 3, 2023

Highest Pass Blocking Grade last season among returning Big 10 Tackles:



1️⃣ Spencer Anderson (Maryland) - 86.6

2️⃣ Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) - 84.3 pic.twitter.com/TBM35vAfNI — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 11, 2022

How does he fit on the team

The Commanders will likely draft an offensive lineman in the first two days of the draft. However, it doesn’t hurt the Commanders to make another selection in Day 3. It is where they found long-term starter Chase Rouiller. The free agent acquisitions of Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates show the organization is putting some stock into position versatility.

Anderson can offer interior line depth at guard and backup center. Anderson’s best strength as a pass blocker would be a boon for the passing offense and the development of Howell. With experience playing guard and center, Anderson adds extra depth to a unit that needs it.