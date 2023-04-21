All aTwitter: 21 April 2023 - Seems like everyone wants the Commanders to draft a quarterback

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
"What if the Commanders go kind of go off the board a little bit and take a quarterback. They have visited with some. I wouldn't rule that out at all. So Sam Howell yes as the likely starter, but let's see what happens Thursday." https://t.co/3IRScORtiN— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 20, 2023
Dak Prescott, a 4th round rookie, led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record with the likes of Eli, Wentz and Cousins in the NFC East in 2016…Not saying he’s a lock, but can we at least get through the draft and Training Camp before scratching heads https://t.co/Rxxf3qRX5b— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) April 20, 2023
25yo coming off ACL, who played in a questionable offense. Won’t play this year prob be a recovery year. I think it would be an unwise decision to waste 2nd round capital, where the strength of this draft class is, on such a prospect. https://t.co/4Qa9QfNiPj— COMMANDO BRANDO (@bigbrussells) April 20, 2023
I have listened to DC sports radio two days in a row & my head just hurts— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) April 20, 2023
The pre-draft finale— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 20, 2023
Episode 3: Faces of the Future
What do the Commander's need in the draft?@_RyanFowler_ from @TheDraftNetwork breaks it down clearly in this clip (Spoiler: CB, LB, OL)— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) April 20, 2023
For the full episode: https://t.co/Dtz54LZqs2 pic.twitter.com/N9aLUri0m6
All the $ last year for Washington was on Olave or London. Right position, wrong player...— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 20, 2023
This year the $ seems to be scattered.
Peter Skoronski
Broderick Jones
Devon Witherspoon
Joey Porter
Darnell Wright
Brian Branch
Bijan
However, I think the consensus is a trade back
Washington hosted at least these 24 prospects on Top 30 visits, source confirmed.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 20, 2023
All of these visits had already been reported, but I thought it’d be useful to verify and consolidate ‘em. pic.twitter.com/cpBlr7FKVx
My mistake. Thanks, Ken. 23* https://t.co/TMKL1711ty— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 20, 2023
Jonathan Allen(22), Daron Payne(20) and Montez Sweat(17) were all in the top 15 in the league in tackles for a loss in 2022.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 20, 2023
That's pretty damn impressive!
James Smith-Williams had 270 pass rush snaps in 2022. In those snaps he had 26 hurries, 26 hits, 14 knockdowns and 38 pressures.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 20, 2023
Of all NFL EDGE's with 350 or less pass rushing attempts, only the 49ers Samson Ebukam(340 pass rush snaps) had better overall numbers(70 more attps)
Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams were both Top 10 in the NFL in pressure percentage, knockdown percentage, hurry percentage and hit percentage in 2022.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 20, 2023
*Min. 200 pass rushing attempts
Before he was Scary Terry pic.twitter.com/P1W9aWDEvi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 20, 2023
Need the pic w the hat he was wearing. It was sick— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 20, 2023
Asked if the team has a decision on Chase Young’s 5th year option Ron Rivera says “we will wait until May 2nd.” pic.twitter.com/7Is7IuMDZX— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 20, 2023
With @RealBramW talking about the options at 16. Should they consider Bijon Robinson? Dalton Kincaid? We discuss the 5th year option for Chase Young: should they/will they pick it up. Much more. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/7Pci34OPJl— John Keim (@john_keim) April 20, 2023
Martin Mayhew, asked about trading up in the draft, said his experience has been that trading back has worked out better for him and points to last year moving back 5 spots in the 1st.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 20, 2023
I'm w Pete. The flexibility comes from not only what they did in FA but this year going into the draft with eight picks instead of six.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 20, 2023
Another note: Rivera said scheme fit is as important for prospects as FAs. He mentioned they learned their lesson (William Jackson III). https://t.co/NEs2rMxLv7
Reached out to the team about this, aka the biggest story involving the Commanders currently.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) April 20, 2023
Curtis Samuel may be switching to No. 4 (his old college number), but nothing's official. In order to do so, he'd have to buy up the inventory of his No. 10 gear https://t.co/G0jmKxEPOc
And now it is official: Eagles have hired former Patriots’ assistant coach Matt Patricia as their new senior defensive assistant, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2023
Regarding a Cousins trade by the #Vikings it would be difficult during the draft. Vikings would need to have him agree to a trade and clear around $18M in cap before the trade (O'Neill, Smith restructure; Cook cut/restructure). Would leave them in awful shape for the season.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 20, 2023
This is one of the only good ways I've seen to show a statistical representation of how Bryce Young's drop depth gets him into trouble.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 20, 2023
Again, his height kind of necessitates that play style, but he can still make it work in the NFL. Mahomes didn't even "fix it" until year 5. https://t.co/tvlBTZpZTF
